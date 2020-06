Ben Affleck 'culpa' a los fans de que Liga de la Justicia de Zack Snyder vea la luz: "Sin ellos no habría sido posible"

View this post on Instagram

BATMAN ON FAT MAN BEYOND! Last night on #fatmanbeyond, @benaffleck sent a message to all the fans who made the #zacksnyder @justiceleague a forthcoming reality on @hbomax with their passionate #releasethesnydercut campaign! Ben also sent some love to his director Zack in the clip - and for you @jayandsilentbob Strike Back fans, he included a bomb of a button! Big thanks to the Dark Knight for swinging by our little show - @marcbernardin & I appreciated it, and the audience was ecstatic! (See the whole episode at my @youtube channel.) #KevinSmith #benaffleck #justiceleague #benaffleckbatman #hbomax #zacksnydersjusticeleague