Así es la espada láser de Leia en Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

I was fortunate to be one of the many people involved in the design of Leia's Lightsaber for Rise of Skywalker. The design begin as a prototype prop make and bounced between myself and the prop makers until being finalised. The emitter area was inspired by a Walter Von Nessen, Art Deco Lamp that JJ had taken a shine to.