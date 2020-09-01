Conmovedora carta de Michael B. Jordan a Chadwick Boseman: "Ojalá hubiéramos tenido más tiempo"

MADRID, 1 Sep. (CulturaOcio) -
Tras varios días de duelo y reflexión, Michael B. Jordan, el actor que encarnó al villano Erik Killmonger en Black Panther, ha publicado un extenso y muy emotivo mensaje como tributo a Chadwick Boseman, el protagonista de la película de Marvel. Y entre palabras de tristeza, recuerdos y alabanzas a su compañero fallecido, párrafo tras párrafo Jordan repite una frase, un lamento: "Ojalá hubieramos tenido más tiempo".
"He estado intentando encontrar las palabras, pero nada puede expresar realmente cómo me siento", comienza Jordan su sentido mensaje publicado en Instagram en el que asegura que estos días, tras la muerte de Boseman a los 43 años después de varios años de lucha secreta contra el cáncer, ha estado recordando "cada momento, cada conversación, cada risa, cada discusión, cada abrazo... todo".
"Una de las últimas veces que hablamos, dijiste que estábamos unidos para siempre, y ahora de verdad que eso significa más para mí que nunca", afirma el protagonista de Creed que recuerda cómo Boseman le ayudo incluso antes de compartir planos en Black Panther, desde sus primeros trabajos en televisión: "Desde casi el comienzo de mi carrera, comenzando con Todos mis hijos cuando tenía 16 años, me allanaste el camino. Me enseñaste cómo ser mejor, honrar el propósito y crear un legado. Y lo supieras o no... te he estado observando, aprendiendo y constantemente motivado por tu grandeza".
"Todo lo que le has dado al mundo, las leyendas y los héroes que nos has enseñado que somos, vivirá para siempre. Pero lo que más duele es que ahora entiendo la gran leyenda y héroe que eres TÚ. A pesar de todo, nunca perdiste de vista lo que más amabas. Te preocupabas por tu familia, tus amigos, tu oficio, tu espíritu. Te preocupabas por los niños, la comunidad, nuestra cultura y la humanidad. Y te preocupaste por mi. Eres mi hermano mayor, pero nunca tuve la oportunidad de decírtelo o decirte estos elogios mientras estabas aquí", escribe emocionado Michael B. Jordan.
"Extrañaré tu honestidad, tu generosidad, tu sentido del humor y tus increíbles dones. Extrañaré el regalo de compartir espacio contigo en escenas. Dedicaré el resto de mis días a vivir como tú. Con excelencia, coraje y sin remordimientos", concluye el actor antes de recordar a su amigo y compañero como un auténtico "rey". "Descansa en poder, hermano".