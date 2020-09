Así luciría Lobezno (Hugh Jackman) con uno de los trajes de Vengadores: Endgame

View this post on Instagram

Portrait Study 41: Here’s a concept art. I did not actually intend to draw this guy. My old man sketch kinda resembled him so why not?? 3.5hours total. Pretty wild timelapse though. I was just winging it up to the last minute. Referenced from movie promo picture of Logan and endgame. . #procreateart #procreatedrawing #sketch_daily #sketch_dailydose #ipadproart #oneweekportrait #siningph #artistsoninstagram #gabenart #guhitpinas #conceptart #marvelcomics #marvelfanart #wolverine #hughjackman #marvelstudiosphase4 #guhitpinasartist