Así asesinó Joker a Robin antes de Batman v Superman

A bit of detail on Robin’s gauntlet. He was brutally murdered and then set ablaze by the Joker. The story had to be told in the salvaged costume on display inside the Batcave. Aging and specialty distressing needs to tell these unscripted tales that support the main framework of the film. Here we had to create a Robin Suit in a matter of days. Using what we had and then figure out how to modify it all as well as building the support interior. It was a lot of fun. #batman #robin #joker #batmanvsuperman #mpc705 #motionpicturecostumers #specialtycostumes #superhero We, @agentbrown1 @ivorypix @robotclouds, worked together to make this and a whole lot of this movie, happen. Oops! Photo @jackrupert133 thanks!