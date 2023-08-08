De Titanic a Barbie: Las 53 películas que han superado los 1.000 millones en taquilla

De Avatar a Barbie las 53 que han superado los 1.000 millones de dólares en taquilla
De Avatar a Barbie las 53 que han superado los 1.000 millones de dólares en taquilla - PIXAR / FOX / WARNER BROS
Cultura Ocio
Actualizado: martes, 8 agosto 2023 9:24
@culturaocio

   MADRID, 8 Ago. (CulturaOcio) -

   Barbie está siendo todo un éxito en taquilla y, en tan solo tres semanas desde su estreno, se ha convertido en la última película en ingresar en el selecto club de los 1.000 millones de dólares. Una barrera que, en la historia del cine, sin tener en cuenta la inflación en el precio de las entradas, tan solo han superado otras 52 películas.

   La primera cinta en rebasar la marca 'milmillonaria' en taquilla fue Titanic, la cinta dirigida por James Cameron, que cuenta con otros dos títulos en lo más alto de esta lista gracias a la saga Avatar.

   Sin embargo, la película ganadora de 11 premios Oscar protagonizada por Kate Winslet y Leonardo DiCaprio no es la decana en esta lista, sino que el honor de ser el filme más antiguo es para Parque Jurásico, el filme que en 1993 dirigió Steven Spielberg y que, a pesar de no llegar a los 1.000 millones en su estreno, sí que superó esta marca 21 años después con su regreso a la gran pantalla con motivo del vigésimo aniversario de la película en 2013.

'Barbie' se convierte en la película dirigida por una mujer más taquillera de la historia

Disney es el estudio que cuenta con más títulos en está lista, concretamente 24 de sus películas han superado los 1.000 millones gracias sagas como Marvel, Star Wars o la factoría Pixar. En cambio, DC solo tiene cuatro películas que han alcanzado los 1.000 millones.

AVATAR (2009) - 2.923 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

VENGADORES: ENDGAME (2019) - 2.794 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

AVATAR: EL SENTIDO DEL AGUA (2022) - 2.319 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

TITANIC (1997) - 2.264 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

STAR WARS: EL DESPERTAR DE LA FUERZA (2015) - 2.071 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

VENGADORES: INFINITY WAR (2018) - 2.052 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

SPIDER-MAN: SIN CAMINO A CASA (2021) - 1.921 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

JURASSIC WORLD(2015) - 1.671 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

EL REY LEÓN (2019) - 1.663 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

LOS VENGADORES (2012) - 1.520 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

FAST AND FURIOUS 7: (2015) - 1.515 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

TOP GUN: MAVERICK (2022) - 1.495 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

FROZEN II (2019) - 1.453 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

VENGADORES: LA ERA DE ULTRÓN (2015) - 1.405 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

SUPER MARIO BROS LA PELÍCULA (2023) - 1.352 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

BLACK PANTHER (2018) - 1.349 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

HARRY POTTER Y LAS RELIQUIAS DE LA MUERTE- PARTE 2 (2011) - 1.342 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

STAR WARS: LOS ÚLTIMOS JEDI(2017) - 1.334 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

JURASSIC WORLD: EL REINO CAÍDO(2018) - 1.310 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

FROZEN (2013) - 1,284 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

LA BELLA Y LA BESTIA (2017) - 1.266 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

LOS INCREÍBLES 2 (2018) - 1.243 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

FAST AND FURIOUS 8: (2017) - 1.236 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

IRON MAN 3 (2013) - 1.215 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

MINIONS (2015) - 1.159 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR (2016) - 1.155 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

AQUAMAN (2018) - 1.148 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

EL SEÑOR DE LOS ANILLOS: EL RETORNO DEL REY(2003) - 1.147 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

SKYFALL (2012) - 1.142 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

SPIDER-MAN: LEJOS DE CASA (2019) - 1.131 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

CAPITANA MARVEL(2019) - 1.131 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

TRANSFORMERS: EL LADO OSCURO DE LA LUNA (2011) - 1.123 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

PARQUE JURÁSICO (1993) - 1.109 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

TRANSFORMERS: LA ERA DE LA EXTINCIÓN (2014) - 1.104 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

STAR WARS: EL ASCENSO DE SKYWALKER (2019) - 1.077 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

JOKER (2019) - 1.074 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

TOY STORY 4 (2019) - 1.073 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

TOY STORY 3 (2010) - 1.067 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

PIRATAS DEL CARIBE: EL COFRE DEL HOMBRE MUERTO(2006) - 1.066 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

ROGUE ONE: UNA HISTORIA DE STAR WARS (2016) - 1.058 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

ALADDIN(2019) - 1.054 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

PIRATAS DEL CARIBE: EN MAREAS MISTERIOSAS(2011) - 1,046 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

GRU 3. MI VILLANO FAVORITO (2017) - 1.034 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

BARBIE (2023) - 1,031 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

BUSCANDO A DORY(2016) - 1,029 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

STAR WARS: EPISODIO I: LA AMENAZA FANTASMA(1999) - 1,027 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

ZOOTRÓPOLIS (2016) - 1.025 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

ALICIA EN EL PAÍS DE LAS MARAVILLAS(2010) - 1.025 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

HARRY POTTER Y LA PIEDRA FILOSOFAL (2001) - 1.023 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

EL HOBBIT: UN VIAJE INESPERADO (2012) - 1.017 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

EL CABALLERO OSCURO(2008) - 1.006 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION (2022) - 1.001 MILLONES DE DÓLARES

Contador



© 2023 Europa Press. Está expresamente prohibida la redistribución y la redifusión de todo o parte de los contenidos de esta web sin su previo y expreso consentimiento.