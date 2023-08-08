De Titanic a Barbie: Las 53 películas que han superado los 1.000 millones en taquilla

MADRID, 8 Ago. (CulturaOcio) -
Barbie está siendo todo un éxito en taquilla y, en tan solo tres semanas desde su estreno, se ha convertido en la última película en ingresar en el selecto club de los 1.000 millones de dólares. Una barrera que, en la historia del cine, sin tener en cuenta la inflación en el precio de las entradas, tan solo han superado otras 52 películas.
La primera cinta en rebasar la marca 'milmillonaria' en taquilla fue Titanic, la cinta dirigida por James Cameron, que cuenta con otros dos títulos en lo más alto de esta lista gracias a la saga Avatar.
Sin embargo, la película ganadora de 11 premios Oscar protagonizada por Kate Winslet y Leonardo DiCaprio no es la decana en esta lista, sino que el honor de ser el filme más antiguo es para Parque Jurásico, el filme que en 1993 dirigió Steven Spielberg y que, a pesar de no llegar a los 1.000 millones en su estreno, sí que superó esta marca 21 años después con su regreso a la gran pantalla con motivo del vigésimo aniversario de la película en 2013.
Disney es el estudio que cuenta con más títulos en está lista, concretamente 24 de sus películas han superado los 1.000 millones gracias sagas como Marvel, Star Wars o la factoría Pixar. En cambio, DC solo tiene cuatro películas que han alcanzado los 1.000 millones.
AVATAR (2009) - 2.923 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
VENGADORES: ENDGAME (2019) - 2.794 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
AVATAR: EL SENTIDO DEL AGUA (2022) - 2.319 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
TITANIC (1997) - 2.264 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
STAR WARS: EL DESPERTAR DE LA FUERZA (2015) - 2.071 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
VENGADORES: INFINITY WAR (2018) - 2.052 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
SPIDER-MAN: SIN CAMINO A CASA (2021) - 1.921 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
JURASSIC WORLD(2015) - 1.671 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
EL REY LEÓN (2019) - 1.663 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
LOS VENGADORES (2012) - 1.520 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
FAST AND FURIOUS 7: (2015) - 1.515 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
TOP GUN: MAVERICK (2022) - 1.495 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
FROZEN II (2019) - 1.453 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
VENGADORES: LA ERA DE ULTRÓN (2015) - 1.405 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
SUPER MARIO BROS LA PELÍCULA (2023) - 1.352 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
BLACK PANTHER (2018) - 1.349 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
HARRY POTTER Y LAS RELIQUIAS DE LA MUERTE- PARTE 2 (2011) - 1.342 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
STAR WARS: LOS ÚLTIMOS JEDI(2017) - 1.334 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
JURASSIC WORLD: EL REINO CAÍDO(2018) - 1.310 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
FROZEN (2013) - 1,284 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
LA BELLA Y LA BESTIA (2017) - 1.266 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
LOS INCREÍBLES 2 (2018) - 1.243 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
FAST AND FURIOUS 8: (2017) - 1.236 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
IRON MAN 3 (2013) - 1.215 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
MINIONS (2015) - 1.159 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR (2016) - 1.155 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
AQUAMAN (2018) - 1.148 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
EL SEÑOR DE LOS ANILLOS: EL RETORNO DEL REY(2003) - 1.147 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
SKYFALL (2012) - 1.142 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
SPIDER-MAN: LEJOS DE CASA (2019) - 1.131 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
CAPITANA MARVEL(2019) - 1.131 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
TRANSFORMERS: EL LADO OSCURO DE LA LUNA (2011) - 1.123 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
PARQUE JURÁSICO (1993) - 1.109 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
TRANSFORMERS: LA ERA DE LA EXTINCIÓN (2014) - 1.104 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
STAR WARS: EL ASCENSO DE SKYWALKER (2019) - 1.077 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
JOKER (2019) - 1.074 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
TOY STORY 4 (2019) - 1.073 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
TOY STORY 3 (2010) - 1.067 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
PIRATAS DEL CARIBE: EL COFRE DEL HOMBRE MUERTO(2006) - 1.066 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
ROGUE ONE: UNA HISTORIA DE STAR WARS (2016) - 1.058 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
ALADDIN(2019) - 1.054 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
PIRATAS DEL CARIBE: EN MAREAS MISTERIOSAS(2011) - 1,046 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
GRU 3. MI VILLANO FAVORITO (2017) - 1.034 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
BARBIE (2023) - 1,031 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
BUSCANDO A DORY(2016) - 1,029 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
STAR WARS: EPISODIO I: LA AMENAZA FANTASMA(1999) - 1,027 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
ZOOTRÓPOLIS (2016) - 1.025 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
ALICIA EN EL PAÍS DE LAS MARAVILLAS(2010) - 1.025 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
HARRY POTTER Y LA PIEDRA FILOSOFAL (2001) - 1.023 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
EL HOBBIT: UN VIAJE INESPERADO (2012) - 1.017 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
EL CABALLERO OSCURO(2008) - 1.006 MILLONES DE DÓLARES
JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION (2022) - 1.001 MILLONES DE DÓLARES