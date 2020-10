Chris Hemsworth ya ha leído el guion de Thor: Love and Thunder junto al "capullo" Taika Waititi

View this post on Instagram

Terrific first script meeting for “Thor Love and Thunder” with our ever fearless leader Taika Waititi. My notes were so detailed and intense that the only way for Taika to fully absorb them was to roll himself into a tight cocoon and bake in the endless possibilities of where the film will take us. The bloke in the background was equally riveted by my storytelling prowess. @taikawaititi #thorloveandthunder @marvel