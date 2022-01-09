Globos de Oro 2022: Lista completa de nominados

MADRID 9 (CulturaOcio)
La 79ª edición de los Globos de Oro será también la más atípica y deslucida, al no contar ni con alfombra roja ni con gala de entrega. Unos premios con mucha menos relevancia que antaño, cuando eran considerados la verdadera antesala de los Oscar, y en los 'Belfast', del británico Kenneth Branagh, y 'El poder del perro', de la neozelandesa Jane Campion, son las favoritas partiendo ambas con siete nominaciones.
En cuanto a los premios en televisión, 'Succession' de HBO es la favorita, al estar nominada en cinco categorías, incluyendo mejor serie dramática y dos candidaturas al mejor actor de una ficción de drama. Le siguen de cerca 'The Morning Show' y 'Ted Lasso', ambas series de Apple TV+ y con cuatro candidaturas.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados en las categorías de cine a los Globos de Oro 2022:
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA
· Belfast
· Coda
· Dune
· El método Williams
· El poder del perro
MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL
· Cyrano
· Licorice Pizza
· No mires arriba
· Tick, tick... ¡Boom!
· West Side Story
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
· Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
· Jane Campion - El poder del perro
· Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
· Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
· Denis Villeneuve - Dune
MEJOR GUION
· Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
· Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
· Jane Campion - El poder del perro
· Adam McKay - No mires arriba
· Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO
· Mahershala Ali - El canto del cisne
· Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
· Benedict Cumberbatch - El poder del perro
· Will Smith - El método Williams
· Denzel Washington - Macbeth
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
· Leonardo DiCaprio - No mires arriba
· Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
· Andrew Garfield - Tick, tick... ¡Boom!
· Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
· Anthony Ramos - En un barrio de Nueva York
MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA
· Jessica Chastain - Los ojos de Tammy Faye
· Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
· Lady Gaga - La Casa Gucci
· Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
· Kristen Stewart - Spencer
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
· Marion Cotillard - Annette
· Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
· Jennifer Lawrence - No mires arriba
· Emma Stone - Cruella
· Rachel Zegler - West Side Story
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
· Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
· Jamie Dornan - Belfast
· Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
· Troy Kotsur - CODA
· Kodi Smit-McPhee - El poder del perro
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
· Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
· Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
· Kirsten Dunst - El poder del perro
· Aunjanue Ellis - El método Williams
· Ruth Negga - Claroscuro
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
· Alexandre Desplat - La crónica francesa
· Germaine Franco - Encanto
· Jonny Greenwood - El poder del perro
· Alberto Iglesias - Madres paralelas
· Hans Zimmer - Dune
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
· Belfast - Down to Joy (Van Morrison)
· El método Williams - Be Alive (Dixson, Beyoncé)
· Encanto - Dos oruguitas (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
· Respect - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson y Jamie Hartman)
· Sin tiempo para morir - No Time to Die (Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell)
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
· Encanto
· Flee
· Luca
· My Sunny Maad
· Raya y el último dragón
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
· Compartimento No. 6 (Finlandia)
· Drive My Car (Japón)
· Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
· Madres paralelas (España)
· Un héroe (Irán)
Esta es la lista completa de nominadas a los Globos de Oro 2022 en las categorías de televisión
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
· El juego del calamar (Netflix)
· Lupin (Netflix)
· Pose (FX)
· Succession (HBO)
· The Morning Show (AppleTV+)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
· Hacks (HBO)
· Reservation Dogs (FX)
· Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Hulu)
· Ted Lasso (Appletv+)
· The Great (Hulu)
MEJOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O TELEFILME
· American Crime Story: El caso Lewinsky (FX)
· Dopesick: Historia de una adicción (Hulu)
· El ferrocarril subterráneo (Amazon Prime Video)
· La asistenta (Netflix)
· Mare of Easttown (HBO)
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
· Brian Cox - Succession
· Lee Jung-jae - El juego del calamar
· Billy Porter - Pose
· Jeremy Strong - Succession
· Omar Sy - Lupin
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
· Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
· Nicholas Hoult - The Great
· Steve Martin - Solo asesinatos en el edificio
· Martin Short - Solo asesinatos en el edificio
· Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O TELEFILME
· Paul Bettany - Bruja Escarlata y Visión (WandaVision)
· Oscar Isaac - Secretos de un matrimonio
· Michael Keaton - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción
· Ewan McGregor - Halston
· Tahar Rahim - La Serpiente
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
· Uzo Aduba - En terapia
· Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
· Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
· Elisabeth Moss - El cuento de la criada
· Michaela Jaé Rodríguez - Pose
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL
· Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
· Elle Fanning - The Great
· Issa Rae - Insecure
· Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
· Jean Smart - Hacks
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O TELEFILME
· Jessica Chastain - Secretos de un matrimonio
· Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
· Elizabeth Olsen - Bruja Escarlata y Visión (WandaVision)
· Margaret Qualley - La asistenta
· Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE TELEVISIÓN
· Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
· Kieran Culkin - Succession
· Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
· Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
· O Yeong-su - El juego del calamar
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE TELEVISIÓN
· Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
· Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción
· Sarah Snook - Succession
· Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
· Andie MacDowell - La asistenta