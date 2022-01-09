Globos de Oro 2022: Lista completa de nominados

MADRID 9 (CulturaOcio)

La 79ª edición de los Globos de Oro será también la más atípica y deslucida, al no contar ni con alfombra roja ni con gala de entrega. Unos premios con mucha menos relevancia que antaño, cuando eran considerados la verdadera antesala de los Oscar, y en los 'Belfast', del británico Kenneth Branagh, y 'El poder del perro', de la neozelandesa Jane Campion, son las favoritas partiendo ambas con siete nominaciones.

En cuanto a los premios en televisión, 'Succession' de HBO es la favorita, al estar nominada en cinco categorías, incluyendo mejor serie dramática y dos candidaturas al mejor actor de una ficción de drama. Le siguen de cerca 'The Morning Show' y 'Ted Lasso', ambas series de Apple TV+ y con cuatro candidaturas.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados en las categorías de cine a los Globos de Oro 2022:

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

· Belfast

· Coda

· Dune

· El método Williams

· El poder del perro

MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL

· Cyrano

· Licorice Pizza

· No mires arriba

· Tick, tick... ¡Boom!

· West Side Story

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

· Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

· Jane Campion - El poder del perro

· Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

· Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

· Denis Villeneuve - Dune

MEJOR GUION

· Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

· Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

· Jane Campion - El poder del perro

· Adam McKay - No mires arriba

· Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

· Mahershala Ali - El canto del cisne

· Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

· Benedict Cumberbatch - El poder del perro

· Will Smith - El método Williams

· Denzel Washington - Macbeth

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

· Leonardo DiCaprio - No mires arriba

· Peter Dinklage - Cyrano

· Andrew Garfield - Tick, tick... ¡Boom!

· Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza

· Anthony Ramos - En un barrio de Nueva York

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

· Jessica Chastain - Los ojos de Tammy Faye

· Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

· Lady Gaga - La Casa Gucci

· Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

· Kristen Stewart - Spencer

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

· Marion Cotillard - Annette

· Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

· Jennifer Lawrence - No mires arriba

· Emma Stone - Cruella

· Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

· Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

· Jamie Dornan - Belfast

· Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

· Troy Kotsur - CODA

· Kodi Smit-McPhee - El poder del perro

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

· Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

· Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

· Kirsten Dunst - El poder del perro

· Aunjanue Ellis - El método Williams

· Ruth Negga - Claroscuro

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

· Alexandre Desplat - La crónica francesa

· Germaine Franco - Encanto

· Jonny Greenwood - El poder del perro

· Alberto Iglesias - Madres paralelas

· Hans Zimmer - Dune

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

· Belfast - Down to Joy (Van Morrison)

· El método Williams - Be Alive (Dixson, Beyoncé)

· Encanto - Dos oruguitas (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

· Respect - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson y Jamie Hartman)

· Sin tiempo para morir - No Time to Die (Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

· Encanto

· Flee

· Luca

· My Sunny Maad

· Raya y el último dragón

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

· Compartimento No. 6 (Finlandia)

· Drive My Car (Japón)

· Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)

· Madres paralelas (España)

· Un héroe (Irán)

Esta es la lista completa de nominadas a los Globos de Oro 2022 en las categorías de televisión

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· El juego del calamar (Netflix)

· Lupin (Netflix)

· Pose (FX)

· Succession (HBO)

· The Morning Show (AppleTV+)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

· Hacks (HBO)

· Reservation Dogs (FX)

· Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Hulu)

· Ted Lasso (Appletv+)

· The Great (Hulu)

MEJOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O TELEFILME

· American Crime Story: El caso Lewinsky (FX)

· Dopesick: Historia de una adicción (Hulu)

· El ferrocarril subterráneo (Amazon Prime Video)

· La asistenta (Netflix)

· Mare of Easttown (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Brian Cox - Succession

· Lee Jung-jae - El juego del calamar

· Billy Porter - Pose

· Jeremy Strong - Succession

· Omar Sy - Lupin

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

· Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

· Nicholas Hoult - The Great

· Steve Martin - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

· Martin Short - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

· Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O TELEFILME

· Paul Bettany - Bruja Escarlata y Visión (WandaVision)

· Oscar Isaac - Secretos de un matrimonio

· Michael Keaton - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

· Ewan McGregor - Halston

· Tahar Rahim - La Serpiente

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Uzo Aduba - En terapia

· Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

· Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

· Elisabeth Moss - El cuento de la criada

· Michaela Jaé Rodríguez - Pose

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

· Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

· Elle Fanning - The Great

· Issa Rae - Insecure

· Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

· Jean Smart - Hacks

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O TELEFILME

· Jessica Chastain - Secretos de un matrimonio

· Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

· Elizabeth Olsen - Bruja Escarlata y Visión (WandaVision)

· Margaret Qualley - La asistenta

· Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE TELEVISIÓN

· Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

· Kieran Culkin - Succession

· Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

· Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

· O Yeong-su - El juego del calamar

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE TELEVISIÓN

· Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

· Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

· Sarah Snook - Succession

· Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

· Andie MacDowell - La asistenta