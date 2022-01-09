culturaocio/cine
Globos de Oro 2022: Lista completa de nominados

   La 79ª edición de los Globos de Oro será también la más atípica y deslucida, al no contar ni con alfombra roja ni con gala de entrega. Unos premios con mucha menos relevancia que antaño, cuando eran considerados la verdadera antesala de los Oscar, y en los 'Belfast', del británico Kenneth Branagh, y 'El poder del perro', de la neozelandesa Jane Campion, son las favoritas partiendo ambas con siete nominaciones.

   En cuanto a los premios en televisión, 'Succession' de HBO es la favorita, al estar nominada en cinco categorías, incluyendo mejor serie dramática y dos candidaturas al mejor actor de una ficción de drama. Le siguen de cerca 'The Morning Show' y 'Ted Lasso', ambas series de Apple TV+ y con cuatro candidaturas.

   Esta es la lista completa de nominados en las categorías de cine a los Globos de Oro 2022:

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

   · Belfast

   · Coda

   · Dune

   · El método Williams

   · El poder del perro

MEJOR PELÍCULA COMEDIA O MUSICAL

   · Cyrano

   · Licorice Pizza

   · No mires arriba

   · Tick, tick... ¡Boom!

   · West Side Story

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

   · Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

   · Jane Campion - El poder del perro

   · Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

   · Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

   · Denis Villeneuve - Dune

MEJOR GUION

   · Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

   · Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

   · Jane Campion - El poder del perro

   · Adam McKay - No mires arriba

   · Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

   · Mahershala Ali - El canto del cisne

   · Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

   · Benedict Cumberbatch - El poder del perro

   · Will Smith - El método Williams

   · Denzel Washington - Macbeth

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

   · Leonardo DiCaprio - No mires arriba

   · Peter Dinklage - Cyrano

   · Andrew Garfield - Tick, tick... ¡Boom!

   · Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza

   · Anthony Ramos - En un barrio de Nueva York

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

   · Jessica Chastain - Los ojos de Tammy Faye

   · Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

   · Lady Gaga - La Casa Gucci

   · Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

   · Kristen Stewart - Spencer

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

   · Marion Cotillard - Annette

   · Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

   · Jennifer Lawrence - No mires arriba

   · Emma Stone - Cruella

   · Rachel Zegler - West Side Story

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

   · Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

   · Jamie Dornan - Belfast

   · Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

   · Troy Kotsur - CODA

   · Kodi Smit-McPhee - El poder del perro

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

   · Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

   · Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

   · Kirsten Dunst - El poder del perro

   · Aunjanue Ellis - El método Williams

   · Ruth Negga - Claroscuro

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

   · Alexandre Desplat - La crónica francesa

   · Germaine Franco - Encanto

   · Jonny Greenwood - El poder del perro

   · Alberto Iglesias - Madres paralelas

   · Hans Zimmer - Dune

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

   · Belfast - Down to Joy (Van Morrison)

   · El método Williams - Be Alive (Dixson, Beyoncé)

   · Encanto - Dos oruguitas (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

   · Respect - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson y Jamie Hartman)

   · Sin tiempo para morir - No Time to Die (Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

   · Encanto

   · Flee

   · Luca

   · My Sunny Maad

   · Raya y el último dragón

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

   · Compartimento No. 6 (Finlandia)

   · Drive My Car (Japón)

   · Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)

   · Madres paralelas (España)

   · Un héroe (Irán)

   Esta es la lista completa de nominadas a los Globos de Oro 2022 en las categorías de televisión

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   · El juego del calamar (Netflix)

   · Lupin (Netflix)

   · Pose (FX)

   · Succession (HBO)

   · The Morning Show (AppleTV+)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

   · Hacks (HBO)

   · Reservation Dogs (FX)

   · Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Hulu)

   · Ted Lasso (Appletv+)

   · The Great (Hulu)

MEJOR MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O TELEFILME

   · American Crime Story: El caso Lewinsky (FX)

   · Dopesick: Historia de una adicción (Hulu)

   · El ferrocarril subterráneo (Amazon Prime Video)

   · La asistenta (Netflix)

   · Mare of Easttown (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   · Brian Cox - Succession

   · Lee Jung-jae - El juego del calamar

   · Billy Porter - Pose

   · Jeremy Strong - Succession

   · Omar Sy - Lupin

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

   · Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

   · Nicholas Hoult - The Great

   · Steve Martin - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

   · Martin Short - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

   · Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O TELEFILME

   · Paul Bettany - Bruja Escarlata y Visión (WandaVision)

   · Oscar Isaac - Secretos de un matrimonio

   · Michael Keaton - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

   · Ewan McGregor - Halston

   · Tahar Rahim - La Serpiente

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   · Uzo Aduba - En terapia

   · Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

   · Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

   · Elisabeth Moss - El cuento de la criada

   · Michaela Jaé Rodríguez - Pose

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

   · Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

   · Elle Fanning - The Great

   · Issa Rae - Insecure

   · Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

   · Jean Smart - Hacks

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE, SERIE ANTOLÓGICA O TELEFILME

   · Jessica Chastain - Secretos de un matrimonio

   · Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

   · Elizabeth Olsen - Bruja Escarlata y Visión (WandaVision)

   · Margaret Qualley - La asistenta

   · Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE TELEVISIÓN

   · Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

   · Kieran Culkin - Succession

   · Mark Duplass - The Morning Show

   · Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

   · O Yeong-su - El juego del calamar

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE TELEVISIÓN

   · Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

   · Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

   · Sarah Snook - Succession

   · Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

   · Andie MacDowell - La asistenta

