Galactus es el gran villano de la Fase 4 del Universo Marvel en este brutal fan-art

View this post on Instagram

What are you expecting from the upcoming mcu phase? I hope to see more of what the whole universe hold. Like the eternals, I can't wait to see new characters introduced. Really hoping to see something a bit different from what we've seen before. Follow @cvialet_art for more. #mcuphase4 #blackpanther #captainamerica #galactus #silversurfer #ironman #space #robertdowneyjunior #endgame #infinitywar #civilwar #thanos #thor #avengers #loki #spiderman #peterparker #mcu #hulk #drstrange #thanos #venom #captainmarvel #chrisevans #america #tomhiddleston #tomholland #blackwidow #avengersassemble