Premios Emmy 2025: Lista completa de nominados

MADRID, 15 Jul.
La Academia de Televisión estadounidense ha anunciado este 15 martes de julio las nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2025. La segunda temporada de Separación (Severance) de Apple TV+ se sitúa como favorita con 27 candidaturas, seguida de El Pingüino, el spin-off de The Batman con 24 nominaciones y de The Studio y la tercera temporada de The White Lotus, ambas con 23 nominaciones.
Los actores Harvey Guillén y Brenda Song fueron los encargados de anunciar las nominaciones de los grandes galardones del mundo de las series de televisión, que se celebrarán el próximo 14 de septiembre en el teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles, California (EE UU), y estará conducida por el humorista Nate Bargatze.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados de las principales categorías de los Emmy 2025:
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Andor
La diplomática
The Last of Us
Separación
Paradise
The Pitt
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Sharon Horgan - Hermanas hasta la muerte
Britt Lower - Separación
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - La diplomática
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Adam Scott - Separación
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Patricia Arquette - Separación
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Zach Cherry - Separación
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
James Marsden - Paradise Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Separación
John Turturro - Separación
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Giancarlo Esposito - The Boys
Scott Glenn - The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano - The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker - Andor
Jeffrey Wright - The Last of Us
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Jane Alexander - Separación
Gwendoline Christie - Separación
Kaitlyn Dever - The Last of Us
Cherry Jones - El cuento de la criada
Catherine O'Hara - The Last of Us
Merritt Wever - Separación
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
Colegio Abbott
The Bear
Hacks
Nadie quiere esto
Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Terapia sin filtro
The Studio
Lo que hacemos en las sombras
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Adam Brody - Nadie quiere esto
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Jason Segel - Terapia sin filtro
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Martin Short - Solo asesinatos en el edificio
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Kristen Bell - Nadie quiere esto
Uzo Aduba - La residencia
Quinta Brunson - Colegio Abbott
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Jean Smart - Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford - Terapia sin filtro
Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Michael Urie - Terapia sin filtro
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
Janelle James - Colegio Abbott
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Colegio Abbott
Jessica Williams - Terapia sin filtro
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Jon Bernthal - The Bear
Bryan Cranston - The Studio
Dave Franco - The Studio
Ron Howard - The Studio
Anthony Mackie - The Studio
Martin Scorsese - The Studio
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Olivia Colman - The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear
Cynthia Erivo - Poker Face
Robby Hoffman - Hacks
Zoë Kravitz - The Studio Julianne Nicholson - Hacks
MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA
Adolescencia
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
El Pingüino
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA
Colin Farrell - El Pingüino
Stephen Graham - Adolescencia
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presunto inocente
Brian Tyree Henry - Ladrones de drogas
Cooper Koch - Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Meagan Fahy - Sirens
Cristin Milioti - El Pingüino
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA
Javier Bardem - Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
Bill Camp - Presunto inocente
Owen Cooper - Adolescencia
Rob Delaney - Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard - Presunto inocente
Ashley Walters - Adolescencia
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA
Erin Doherty - Adolescencia
Ruth Negga - Presunto inocente
Deirdre O'Connell - El Pingüino
Chloë Sevigny - Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco - Adolescencia
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA Andor The Pitt Separación Slow Horses The White Lotus
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
The Bear
Hacks
Clásicos moderno
Los ensayos
The Studio
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA
Adolescencia
Dying for Sex
El Pingüino
Sirens
Día cero
MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Andor
The Pitt
Separación
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Colegio Abbott
Hacks
Los ensaños
Somebody Somewhere
The Studio
Lo que hacemos en las sombras
MEJOR GUION EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA
Adolescencia
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
El Pingüino
No digas nada