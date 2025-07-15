Premios Emmy 2025: Lista completa de nominados

Publicado: martes, 15 julio 2025 19:06
   MADRID, 15 Jul. (CulturaOcio) -

   La Academia de Televisión estadounidense ha anunciado este 15 martes de julio las nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2025. La segunda temporada de Separación (Severance) de Apple TV+ se sitúa como favorita con 27 candidaturas, seguida de El Pingüino, el spin-off de The Batman con 24 nominaciones y de The Studio y la tercera temporada de The White Lotus, ambas con 23 nominaciones.

   Los actores Harvey Guillén y Brenda Song fueron los encargados de anunciar las nominaciones de los grandes galardones del mundo de las series de televisión, que se celebrarán el próximo 14 de septiembre en el teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles, California (EE UU), y estará conducida por el humorista Nate Bargatze.

   Esta es la lista completa de nominados de las principales categorías de los Emmy 2025:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   Andor

   La diplomática

   The Last of Us

   Separación

   Paradise

   The Pitt

   Slow Horses

   The White Lotus

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   Kathy Bates - Matlock

   Sharon Horgan - Hermanas hasta la muerte

   Britt Lower - Separación

   Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

   Keri Russell - La diplomática

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

   Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

   Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

   Adam Scott - Separación

   Noah Wyle - The Pitt

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   Patricia Arquette - Separación

   Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

   Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

   Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

   Parker Posey - The White Lotus

   Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

   Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   Zach Cherry - Separación

   Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

   Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

   James Marsden - Paradise Sam Rockwell - The White Lotus

   Tramell Tillman - Separación

   John Turturro - Separación

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DRAMA

   Giancarlo Esposito - The Boys

   Scott Glenn - The White Lotus

   Shawn Hatosy - The Pitt

   Joe Pantoliano - The Last of Us

   Forest Whitaker - Andor

   Jeffrey Wright - The Last of Us

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   Jane Alexander - Separación

   Gwendoline Christie - Separación

   Kaitlyn Dever - The Last of Us

   Cherry Jones - El cuento de la criada

   Catherine O'Hara - The Last of Us

   Merritt Wever - Separación

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

   Colegio Abbott

   The Bear

   Hacks

   Nadie quiere esto

   Solo asesinatos en el edificio

   Terapia sin filtro

   The Studio

   Lo que hacemos en las sombras

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

   Adam Brody - Nadie quiere esto

   Seth Rogen - The Studio

   Jason Segel - Terapia sin filtro

   Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

   Martin Short - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

   Kristen Bell - Nadie quiere esto

   Uzo Aduba - La residencia

   Quinta Brunson - Colegio Abbott

   Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

   Jean Smart - Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

   Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

   Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

   Harrison Ford - Terapia sin filtro

   Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere

   Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

   Michael Urie - Terapia sin filtro

   Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

   Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

   Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

   Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

   Janelle James - Colegio Abbott

   Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

   Sheryl Lee Ralph - Colegio Abbott

   Jessica Williams - Terapia sin filtro

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

   Jon Bernthal - The Bear

   Bryan Cranston - The Studio

   Dave Franco - The Studio

   Ron Howard - The Studio

   Anthony Mackie - The Studio

   Martin Scorsese - The Studio

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

   Olivia Colman - The Bear

   Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear

   Cynthia Erivo - Poker Face

   Robby Hoffman - Hacks

   Zoë Kravitz - The Studio Julianne Nicholson - Hacks

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA

   Adolescencia

   Black Mirror

   Dying For Sex

   Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

   El Pingüino

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

   Colin Farrell - El Pingüino

   Stephen Graham - Adolescencia

   Jake Gyllenhaal - Presunto inocente

   Brian Tyree Henry - Ladrones de drogas

   Cooper Koch - Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

   Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

   Meagan Fahy - Sirens

   Cristin Milioti - El Pingüino

   Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

   Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

   Javier Bardem - Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

   Bill Camp - Presunto inocente

   Owen Cooper - Adolescencia

   Rob Delaney - Dying for Sex

   Peter Sarsgaard - Presunto inocente

   Ashley Walters - Adolescencia

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

   Erin Doherty - Adolescencia

   Ruth Negga - Presunto inocente

   Deirdre O'Connell - El Pingüino

   Chloë Sevigny - Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

   Jenny Slate - Dying for Sex

   Christine Tremarco - Adolescencia

   MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA Andor The Pitt Separación Slow Horses The White Lotus

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

   The Bear

   Hacks

   Clásicos moderno

   Los ensayos

   The Studio

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

   Adolescencia

   Dying for Sex

   El Pingüino

   Sirens

   Día cero

MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   Andor

   The Pitt

   Separación

   Slow Horses

   The White Lotus

MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

   Colegio Abbott

   Hacks

   Los ensaños

   Somebody Somewhere

   The Studio

   Lo que hacemos en las sombras

MEJOR GUION EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

   Adolescencia

   Black Mirror

   Dying for Sex

   El Pingüino

   No digas nada

