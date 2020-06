Emotivo mensaje de Kaley Cuoco un año después del final de The Big Bang Theory

View this post on Instagram

A year ago today we aired our BBT series finale .. people ask me every day, was it hard to move on? Was I sad? Happy? How could I do anything else after? How would it compare? Do I miss it? The truth is , the show changed my life in 100 different ways and no matter where my career takes me, I will always owe it to this show and the brains behind it. “Never forget where you came from, and never take your eyes off where you’re heading” 🪐🌏