Taylor Swift lidera las nominaciones de los MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift confirma su hegemonía como la estrella de pop más importante del mundo liderando la lista de nominaciones de los MTV Video Music Awards 2023, con ocho. La artista de R&B SZA la sigue de cerca con seis candidaturas en la gala que premia los mejores vídeos musicales del año, que se celebrará el próximo 12 de septiembre en el Prudential Center de Newark, Nueva Jersey.
Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj y Sam Smith están empatados con cinco nominaciones cada una. Les siguen, con cuatro, Diddy, Blackpink y Shakira.
Swift tiene la oportunidad de establecer un nuevo récord (superándose a sí misma) en la categoría de mejor vídeo del año si consigue revalidar el premio por cuarta vez con la canción 'Anti-Hero', que cuenta con un videoclip dirigido por la propia cantante. Se enfrentará a otras nominadas como SZA por 'Kill Bill', Doja Cat por 'Attention', Miley Cyrus por 'Flowers', Nicki Minaj por 'Super Freaky Girl', Olivia Rodrigo por 'Vampire' y Sam Smith y Kim Petras por 'Unholy'.
Compiten en la categoría de mejor artista del año Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé y las colombianas Karol G y Shakira. Por su parte, en el apartado de mejor nuevo artista, el mexicano Peso Pluma tratará de derrotar a las cantantes Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Reneé Rapp, Kaliii y GloRilla.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs) 2023:
VIDEO DEL AÑO
Doja Cat - 'Attention'
Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy'
SZA - 'Kill Bill'
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
Rema & Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy'
Steve Lacy - 'Bad Habit'
SZA - 'Kill Bill'
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'
MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
ACTUACIÓN ROMPEDORA DEL AÑO
Saucy Santana - 'Booty'
Stephen Sanchez - 'Until I Found You'
JVKE - 'golden hour'
Flo Milli - 'Conceited'
Reneé Rapp - 'Colorado'
Sam Ryder - 'All The Way Over'
Armani White - 'GOATED'
Fletcher - 'Becky's So Hot'
Tomorrow X Together - 'Sugar Rush Ride'
Ice Spice - 'Princess Diana'
FLO - 'Losing You'
Lauren Spencer Smith - 'That Part'
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - 'I'm Good (Blue)'
Post Malone, Doja Cat - 'I Like You (A Happier Song)'
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - 'Gotta Move On'
Karol G, Shakira - 'TQG'
Metro Boomin with the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - 'Creepin (Remix)'
Rema & Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'
MEJOR VÍDEO DE POP
Demi Lovato - 'Swine'
Dua Lipa - 'Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)'
Ed Sheeran - 'Eyes Closed'
Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
Pink - 'Trustfall'
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'
MEJOR VÍDEO DE HIP-HOP
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - 'Gotta Move On'
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - 'Staying Alive'
GloRilla & Cardi B - 'Tomorrow 2'
Lil Uzi Vert - 'Just Wanna Rock'
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - 'Kant Nobody'
Metro Boomin ft Future - 'Superhero (Heroes and Villains)'
Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl'
MEJOR VÍDEO DE R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - 'Stay'
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - 'How Does It Feel'
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - 'Creepin' (Remix)'
SZA - 'Shirt'
Toosii - 'Favorite Song'
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - 'Love in the Way'
MEJOR VÍDEO DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
Blink-182 - 'Edging'
Boygenius - 'The Film'
Fall Out Boy - 'Hold Me Like a Grudge'
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - 'Candy Necklace'
Paramore - 'This Is Why'
Thirty Seconds to Mars - 'Stuck'
MEJOR VÍDEO DE ROCK
Foo Fighters - 'The Teacher'
Linkin Park - 'Lost (Original Version)'
Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Tippa My Tongue'
Maneskin - 'The Loneliest'
Metallica - 'Lux Æterna'
Muse - 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween'
MEJOR VÍDEO LATINO
Anitta - 'Funk Rave'
Bad Bunny - 'Where She Goes'
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - 'Ella Baila Sola'
Karol G, Shakira - 'TQG'
Rosalía - 'Despechá'
Shakira - 'Acróstico'
MEJOR VÍDEO DE K-POP
Aespa - 'Girls'
Blackpink - 'Pink Venom'
Fifty Fifty - 'Cupid'
Seventeen - 'Super'
Stray Kids - 'S-Class'
Tomorrow X Together - 'Sugar Rush Ride'
MEJOR VÍDEO DE AFROBEAT
Ayra Starr - 'Rush'
Burna Boy - 'It's Plenty'
Davido ft. Musa Keys - 'Unavailable'
Fireboy DML & Asake - 'Bandana'
Libianca - 'People'
Rema & Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr - '2 Sugar'
MEJOR VÍDEO CON MENSAJE SOCIAL
Alicia Keys - 'If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)'
Bad Bunny - 'El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente'
Demi Lovato - 'Swine'
Dove Cameron - 'Breakfast'
Imagine Dragons - 'Crushed'
Maluma - 'La Reina'
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE VIDEOCLIP
Doja Cat - 'Attention'. Dirigido por Tanu Muiño
Drake - 'Falling Back'. Dirigido por Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar - 'Count Me Out'. Dirigido por Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion - 'Her'. Dirigido por Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy'. Dirigido por Floria Sigismondi
SZA - 'Kill Bill'. Dirigido por Christian Breslauer
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'. Dirigido por Taylor Swift
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA EN UN VIDEOCLIP
Adele - 'I Drink Wine'. Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran - 'Eyes Closed'. Fotografía de Natasha Baier
Janelle Monae - 'Lipstick Lover'. Fotografía de Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar - 'Count Me Out'. Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'. Fotografía de Marcell Rev
Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'. Fotografía de Russ Fraser
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'. Fotografía de Rina Yang
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Fall Out Boy - 'Love From the Other Side'. VFX de Thomas Bailey y Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles - 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'. VFX de Chelsea Delfino y Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez - 'Void' . VFX de Carbon
Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl'. VFX de Max Colt y Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy'. VFX de Max Colt/FRENDER
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'. VFX de Parliament
MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA
Blackpink - 'Pink Venom'. Coreografía de Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa - 'Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)'. Coreografía de Charm LaDonna
Jonas Brothers - 'Waffle House'. Coreografía de Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion - 'Her'. Coreografía de Sean Bankhead
Panic! at the Disco - 'Middle Of A Breakup'. Coreografía de Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy'. Coreografía de (LA)HORDE
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
Boygenius - 'the film'. Dirección de arte de Jen Dunlap
Blackpink - 'Pink Venom'. Dirección de arte de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Doja Cat - 'Attention'. Dirección de arte de Spencer Graves
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - 'Candy Necklace'. Dirección de arte de Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion - 'Her'. Dirección de arte de Niko Philipides
SZA - 'Shirt'. Dirección de arte de Kate Bunch
MEJOR MONTAJE
Blackpink - 'Pink Venom'. Montaje de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar - 'Rich Spirit'. Montaje de Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus - 'River'. Montaje de Brandan Walter
Olivia Rodrigo - 'vampire'. Montaje de Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
SZA - 'Kill Bill'. Montaje de Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'. Montaje de Chancler Haynes