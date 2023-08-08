Taylor Swift lidera las nominaciones de los MTV Video Music Awards

MADRID, 8 Ago. (CulturaOcio) -

Taylor Swift confirma su hegemonía como la estrella de pop más importante del mundo liderando la lista de nominaciones de los MTV Video Music Awards 2023, con ocho. La artista de R&B SZA la sigue de cerca con seis candidaturas en la gala que premia los mejores vídeos musicales del año, que se celebrará el próximo 12 de septiembre en el Prudential Center de Newark, Nueva Jersey.

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj y Sam Smith están empatados con cinco nominaciones cada una. Les siguen, con cuatro, Diddy, Blackpink y Shakira.

Swift tiene la oportunidad de establecer un nuevo récord (superándose a sí misma) en la categoría de mejor vídeo del año si consigue revalidar el premio por cuarta vez con la canción 'Anti-Hero', que cuenta con un videoclip dirigido por la propia cantante. Se enfrentará a otras nominadas como SZA por 'Kill Bill', Doja Cat por 'Attention', Miley Cyrus por 'Flowers', Nicki Minaj por 'Super Freaky Girl', Olivia Rodrigo por 'Vampire' y Sam Smith y Kim Petras por 'Unholy'.

Compiten en la categoría de mejor artista del año Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé y las colombianas Karol G y Shakira. Por su parte, en el apartado de mejor nuevo artista, el mexicano Peso Pluma tratará de derrotar a las cantantes Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Reneé Rapp, Kaliii y GloRilla.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMAs) 2023:

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Doja Cat - 'Attention'

Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'

Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy'

SZA - 'Kill Bill'

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'

Rema & Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy'

Steve Lacy - 'Bad Habit'

SZA - 'Kill Bill'

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'

MEJOR NUEVO ARTISTA

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

ACTUACIÓN ROMPEDORA DEL AÑO

Saucy Santana - 'Booty'

Stephen Sanchez - 'Until I Found You'

JVKE - 'golden hour'

Flo Milli - 'Conceited'

Reneé Rapp - 'Colorado'

Sam Ryder - 'All The Way Over'

Armani White - 'GOATED'

Fletcher - 'Becky's So Hot'

Tomorrow X Together - 'Sugar Rush Ride'

Ice Spice - 'Princess Diana'

FLO - 'Losing You'

Lauren Spencer Smith - 'That Part'

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - 'I'm Good (Blue)'

Post Malone, Doja Cat - 'I Like You (A Happier Song)'

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - 'Gotta Move On'

Karol G, Shakira - 'TQG'

Metro Boomin with the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - 'Creepin (Remix)'

Rema & Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'

MEJOR VÍDEO DE POP

Demi Lovato - 'Swine'

Dua Lipa - 'Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)'

Ed Sheeran - 'Eyes Closed'

Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'

Pink - 'Trustfall'

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'

MEJOR VÍDEO DE HIP-HOP

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - 'Gotta Move On'

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - 'Staying Alive'

GloRilla & Cardi B - 'Tomorrow 2'

Lil Uzi Vert - 'Just Wanna Rock'

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - 'Kant Nobody'

Metro Boomin ft Future - 'Superhero (Heroes and Villains)'

Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl'

MEJOR VÍDEO DE R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - 'Stay'

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - 'How Does It Feel'

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - 'Creepin' (Remix)'

SZA - 'Shirt'

Toosii - 'Favorite Song'

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - 'Love in the Way'

MEJOR VÍDEO DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

Blink-182 - 'Edging'

Boygenius - 'The Film'

Fall Out Boy - 'Hold Me Like a Grudge'

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - 'Candy Necklace'

Paramore - 'This Is Why'

Thirty Seconds to Mars - 'Stuck'

MEJOR VÍDEO DE ROCK

Foo Fighters - 'The Teacher'

Linkin Park - 'Lost (Original Version)'

Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Tippa My Tongue'

Maneskin - 'The Loneliest'

Metallica - 'Lux Æterna'

Muse - 'You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween'

MEJOR VÍDEO LATINO

Anitta - 'Funk Rave'

Bad Bunny - 'Where She Goes'

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - 'Ella Baila Sola'

Karol G, Shakira - 'TQG'

Rosalía - 'Despechá'

Shakira - 'Acróstico'

MEJOR VÍDEO DE K-POP

Aespa - 'Girls'

Blackpink - 'Pink Venom'

Fifty Fifty - 'Cupid'

Seventeen - 'Super'

Stray Kids - 'S-Class'

Tomorrow X Together - 'Sugar Rush Ride'

MEJOR VÍDEO DE AFROBEAT

Ayra Starr - 'Rush'

Burna Boy - 'It's Plenty'

Davido ft. Musa Keys - 'Unavailable'

Fireboy DML & Asake - 'Bandana'

Libianca - 'People'

Rema & Selena Gomez - 'Calm Down'

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr - '2 Sugar'

MEJOR VÍDEO CON MENSAJE SOCIAL

Alicia Keys - 'If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)'

Bad Bunny - 'El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente'

Demi Lovato - 'Swine'

Dove Cameron - 'Breakfast'

Imagine Dragons - 'Crushed'

Maluma - 'La Reina'

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE VIDEOCLIP

Doja Cat - 'Attention'. Dirigido por Tanu Muiño

Drake - 'Falling Back'. Dirigido por Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar - 'Count Me Out'. Dirigido por Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion - 'Her'. Dirigido por Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy'. Dirigido por Floria Sigismondi

SZA - 'Kill Bill'. Dirigido por Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'. Dirigido por Taylor Swift

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA EN UN VIDEOCLIP

Adele - 'I Drink Wine'. Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran - 'Eyes Closed'. Fotografía de Natasha Baier

Janelle Monae - 'Lipstick Lover'. Fotografía de Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar - 'Count Me Out'. Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'. Fotografía de Marcell Rev

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'. Fotografía de Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'. Fotografía de Rina Yang

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Fall Out Boy - 'Love From the Other Side'. VFX de Thomas Bailey y Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles - 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant'. VFX de Chelsea Delfino y Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez - 'Void' . VFX de Carbon

Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl'. VFX de Max Colt y Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy'. VFX de Max Colt/FRENDER

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'. VFX de Parliament

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

Blackpink - 'Pink Venom'. Coreografía de Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa - 'Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)'. Coreografía de Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers - 'Waffle House'. Coreografía de Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion - 'Her'. Coreografía de Sean Bankhead

Panic! at the Disco - 'Middle Of A Breakup'. Coreografía de Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - 'Unholy'. Coreografía de (LA)HORDE

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Boygenius - 'the film'. Dirección de arte de Jen Dunlap

Blackpink - 'Pink Venom'. Dirección de arte de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat - 'Attention'. Dirección de arte de Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - 'Candy Necklace'. Dirección de arte de Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion - 'Her'. Dirección de arte de Niko Philipides

SZA - 'Shirt'. Dirección de arte de Kate Bunch

MEJOR MONTAJE

Blackpink - 'Pink Venom'. Montaje de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar - 'Rich Spirit'. Montaje de Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus - 'River'. Montaje de Brandan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo - 'vampire'. Montaje de Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA - 'Kill Bill'. Montaje de Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'. Montaje de Chancler Haynes