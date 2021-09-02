Todas las películas nuevas de Netflix hasta 2022

MADRID, 2 Sep. (CulturaOcio) -
Netflix ha puesto fecha a la gran cantidad de películas que estrenará en el último tercio del año. Más de cuarenta filmes entre los que destacan los títulos de directores como Paolo Sorrentino, Jane Campion o Adam McKay y estrellas como Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Michael Keaton, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hale Berry o Viola Davis.
ESTRENOS DE SEPTIEMBRE
- 'La fiesta del más allá' , 2 de septiembre
- 'Worth', 3 de septiembre
- 'Hermanos de sangre: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali', 9 de septiembre
- 'Nightbooks', 15 de septiembre
- 'Schumacher', 15 de septiembre
- 'Intrusion', 22 de septiembre
- 'El Estornino', 24 de septiembre
- 'My Little Pony: A New Generation', 24 de septiembre
- 'Fuimos canciones', 29 de septiembre
- 'No One Gets Out Alive', 29 de septiembre
ESTRENOS DE OCTUBRE
- 'Diana: The Musical', 1 de octubre
- 'The Guilty', 1 de octubre
- 'There's Someone Inside Your House', 6 de octubre
- 'Stuck Together', 20 de octubre
- 'Found', 20 de octubre
- 'Night Teeth', 20 de octubre
- 'Ejército de los ladrones', 29 de octubre
- 'Hypnotic', fecha de octubre por determinar
- 'Fever Dream', fecha de octubre por determinar
ESTRENOS DE NOVIEMBRE
- 'Más dura será la caída', 3 de noviembre
- 'A Cop Movie', 5 de noviembre
- 'Love Hard', 5 de noviembre
- 'Passing', 10 de noviembre
- 'Red Notice', 12 de noviembre
- 'Tick, tick... BOOM!', 19 de noviembre
- 'Robin Robin', 24 de noviembre
- 'Bruised', 24 de noviembre
- '14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible', 24 de noviembre
ESTRENOS DE NOVIEMBRE AÚN SIN FECHA
- '7 Prisoners'
- 'A Boy Called Christmas'
- 'A Castle For Christmas',
- 'Cambio de Princesa 3'
ESTRENOS DE DICIEMBRE
- 'The Power of the Dog', 1 de diciembre
- 'The Unforgivable', 10 de diciembre
- 'Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas', 13 de diciembre
- 'Fue la mano de Dios', 15 de diciembre
- 'Don't Look Up', 24 de diciembre
- 'The Lost Daughter', 31 de diciembre
ESTRENOS DE DICIEMBRE AÚN SIN FECHA
- 'Back To The Outback'
- 'Mixtape'
- 'Single All The Way'