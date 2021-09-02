Todas las películas nuevas de Netflix hasta 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio y Jennifer Lawrence en Don't Look Up de Netflix

MADRID, 2 Sep. (CulturaOcio) -

Netflix ha puesto fecha a la gran cantidad de películas que estrenará en el último tercio del año. Más de cuarenta filmes entre los que destacan los títulos de directores como Paolo Sorrentino, Jane Campion o Adam McKay y estrellas como Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Michael Keaton, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hale Berry o Viola Davis.

ESTRENOS DE SEPTIEMBRE

- 'La fiesta del más allá' , 2 de septiembre

- 'Worth', 3 de septiembre

- 'Hermanos de sangre: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali', 9 de septiembre

- 'Nightbooks', 15 de septiembre

- 'Schumacher', 15 de septiembre

- 'Intrusion', 22 de septiembre

- 'El Estornino', 24 de septiembre

- 'My Little Pony: A New Generation', 24 de septiembre

- 'Fuimos canciones', 29 de septiembre

- 'No One Gets Out Alive', 29 de septiembre

ESTRENOS DE OCTUBRE

- 'Diana: The Musical', 1 de octubre

- 'The Guilty', 1 de octubre

- 'There's Someone Inside Your House', 6 de octubre

- 'Stuck Together', 20 de octubre

- 'Found', 20 de octubre

- 'Night Teeth', 20 de octubre

- 'Ejército de los ladrones', 29 de octubre

- 'Hypnotic', fecha de octubre por determinar

- 'Fever Dream', fecha de octubre por determinar

ESTRENOS DE NOVIEMBRE

- 'Más dura será la caída', 3 de noviembre

- 'A Cop Movie', 5 de noviembre

- 'Love Hard', 5 de noviembre

- 'Passing', 10 de noviembre

- 'Red Notice', 12 de noviembre

- 'Tick, tick... BOOM!', 19 de noviembre

- 'Robin Robin', 24 de noviembre

- 'Bruised', 24 de noviembre

- '14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible', 24 de noviembre

ESTRENOS DE NOVIEMBRE AÚN SIN FECHA

- '7 Prisoners'

- 'A Boy Called Christmas'

- 'A Castle For Christmas',

- 'Cambio de Princesa 3'

ESTRENOS DE DICIEMBRE

- 'The Power of the Dog', 1 de diciembre

- 'The Unforgivable', 10 de diciembre

- 'Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas', 13 de diciembre

- 'Fue la mano de Dios', 15 de diciembre

- 'Don't Look Up', 24 de diciembre

- 'The Lost Daughter', 31 de diciembre

ESTRENOS DE DICIEMBRE AÚN SIN FECHA

- 'Back To The Outback'

- 'Mixtape'

- 'Single All The Way'