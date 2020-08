The Flash: El Multiverso DC reunido en este espectacular póster fan con tres versiones de Batman

View this post on Instagram

Every now and then, every comic book fan has their "What if" thoughts. Especially people like myself who grew up reading comic books. We all have our favorites. Especially when it comes to different incarnations. Basically, the type of a superhero depends on the writer/artist. And it's the same concept in movies as well. And when it comes to a fan favorite superhero like batman, we all have our picks. Now, I'm not gonna start a war by mentioning my favorite, because the logic behind this work is, what if, some of the top notch Batmen are combined into one shared universe? I think we all know how that's gonna look, because the upcoming flash movie will turn this fantasy into a reality. . . #theflash #batman #thomaswayne #michaelkeaton #benaffleck #rayfisher #henrycavill #superman #cyborg #flashpoint #snydercut #justiceleague #dcfandome #dceu #dccomics #dcuniverse #dcextendeduniverse #dc #comicbooks #comics