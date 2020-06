Star Wars convierte a Jar Jar Binks en un maestro Jedi

View this post on Instagram

Are Jedi Master Keleran-Beq and Achmed-Beq related. YES they are. I was given so much creative freedom creating Keleran and I wanted to tie two of the three characters I get to play in Star Wars together. #jeditemplechallenge #starwars #keleranbeq #achmedbeqisloose #jedi #master #templemaster #shaolin