Barbie, gran favorita de los People’s Choice Awards 2024 con 9 nominaciones

jueves, 11 enero 2024
   MADRID, 11 Ene.

   El 18 de febrero tendrá lugar la entrega de los People’s Choice Awards, premios que elige la audiencia con sus votos y que reconocen lo mejor del cine, la televisión, la música y la cultura pop. Ya se han anunciado las nominaciones y Barbie parte como gran favorita con nueve candidaturas.

   La cinta de Greta Gerwig opta a los premios a película del año, comedia del año, estrella de cine masculina para Ryan Gosling, estrella de cine femenina para Margot Robbie, estrella de comedia para Gosling y Robbie, mejor interpretación en una película para America Ferrera y Simu Liu y mejor colaboración musical por Barbie World de Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice con Aqua. Además de estar nominado, Liu será el encargado de presentar la gala.

   Siguiendo de cerca a Barbie está Oppenheimer. La cinta dirigida por Christopher Nolan acumula seis nominaciones, incluyendo película del año y película de drama del año. Cillian Murphy también podría llevarse el reconocimiento a estrella de cine masculina del año, mientras que Florence Pugh está nominada como mejor estrella de cine femenina.

   En las categorías de televisión, Solo asesinatos en el edificio lidera con siete nominaciones, seguida de Ted Lasso, The Morning Show y The Last of Us con seis nominaciones cada una y The Bear y Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales con cinco candidaturas.

   Luke Combs, Nicki Minaj, Morgan Wallen y Taylor Swift encabezan las nominaciones en las categorías musicales con cinco candidaturas cada uno. Además, Swift se ha colado también en los premios de cine, ya que el filme de su concierto, The Eras Tour, opta al galardón a película del año.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS: CINE

PELÍCULA DEL AÑO

   Barbie

   Fast & Furious X

   Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3

   Oppenheimer

   Spider-Man: Cruzando el Multiverso

   Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

   La sirenita

   Super Mario Bros: La película

PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO

   Fast & Furious X

   Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3

   The Marvels

   Ant-Man y la Avispa: Quantumanía

   John Wick 4

   Misión imposible: Sentencia mortal - Parte 1

   Transformers: El despertar de las bestias

   Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes

COMEDIA DEL AÑO

   Locas por Brady

   Cualquiera menos tú

   ¿Estás ahí, Dios? Soy yo, Margaret

   Asteroid City

   Barbie

   Oso vicioso

   Sin malos rollos

   Wonka

DRAMA DEL AÑO

   Creed III

   Five Nights at Freddy’s

   Los asesinos de la luna

   Dejar el mundo atrás

M3GAN

   Oppenheimer

   Scream VI

   El color púrpura

ESTRELLA DE CINE MASCULINA DEL AÑO

   Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

   Chris Pratt, Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3

   Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4

   Leonardo DiCaprio, Los asesinos de la luna

   Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

   Ryan Gosling, Barbie

   Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

   Tom Cruise, Misión imposible: Sentencia mortal - Parte 1

ESTRELLA DE CINE FEMENINA DEL AÑO

   Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

   Halle Bailey, La sirenita

   Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

   Jennifer Lawrence, Sin malos rollos

   Julia Roberts, Dejar el mundo atrás

   Margot Robbie, Barbie

   Rachel Zegler, Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes

   Viola Davis, Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes

ESTRELLA DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO

   Brie Larson, The Marvels

   Chris Pratt, Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3

   Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

   Jason Momoa, Aquaman y el reino perdido

   Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4

   Rachel Zegler, Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes

   Tom Cruise, Misión imposible: Sentencia mortal - Parte 1

   Viola Davis, Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes

ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

   Adam Sandler, Ni de coña estás invitada a mi bat mitsvá

   Glen Powell, Cualquiera menos tú

   Jennifer Lawrence, Sin malos rollos

   Margot Robbie, Barbie

   Ryan Gosling, Barbie

   Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

   Sydney Sweeney, Cualquiera menos tú

   Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

ESTRELLA DE DRAMA DEL AÑO

   Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

   Julia Roberts, Dejar el mundo atrás

   Fantasia Barrino, El color púrpura

   Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

   Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

   Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

   Leonardo DiCaprio, Los asesinos de la luna

   Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE CINE DEL AÑO

   America Ferrera, Barbie

   Charles Melton, Secretos de un escándalo

   Danielle Brooks, El color púrpura

   Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

   Melissa McCarthy, La sirenita

   Natalie Portman, Secretos de un escándalo

   Simu Liu, Barbie

   Viola Davis, Air

LISTA DE NOMINADOS: TELEVISIÓN

SERIE DEL AÑO

   Anatomía de Grey

   Solo asesinatos en el edificio

   Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales

   Ted Lasso

   The Bear

   The Last of Us

   Vanderpump Rules

SERIE DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

   Colegio Abbott

   And Just Like That…

   Yo nunca

   Solo asesinatos en el edificio

   Saturday Night Live

   Ted Lasso

   The Bear

   El joven Sheldon

SERIE DE DRAMA DEL AÑO

   Chicago Fire

   Ginny & Georgia

   Anatomía de Grey

   Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales

   Outer Banks

   Succession

   The Last of Us

   The Morning Show

SERIE DE FANTASÍA O CIENCIA FICCIÓN DEL AÑO

   Ahsoka

   American Horror Story: Delicate

   Black Mirror

   Ghosts

   Loki

   Invasión secreta

   The Mandalorian

   The Witcher

REALITY SHOW DEL AÑO

   90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

   Below Deck

   Jersey Shore Family Vacation

   Selling Sunset

   The Kardashians

   The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

   The Real Housewives of New Jersey

   Vanderpump Rules

CONCURSO DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

   America’s Got Talent

   American Idol

   Big Brother

   Dancing with the Stars

   RuPaul’s Drag Race

   Survivor

   Squid Game: The Challenge

   The Voice

MEJOR SERIE PARA VER EN UN MARATÓN

   Bronca

   Citadel

   Jury Duty

   Love Is Blind

   La reina Carlota: Una historia de Los Bridgerton

   The Crown

   El agente nocturno

   El verano en que me enamoré

ESTRELLA MASCULINA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

   Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

   Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

   Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

   Kieran Culkin, Succession

   Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

   Samuel L. Jackson, Invasion secreta

   Steve Martin, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

   Tom Hiddleston, Loki

ESTRELLA FEMENINA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

   Ali Wong, Bronca

   Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

   Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

   Mariska Hargitay, Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales

   Quinta Brunson, Colegio Abbott

   Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

   Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

   Selena Gomez, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

   Ali Wong, Bronca

   Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

   Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

   Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

   Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

   Quinta Brunson, Colegio Abbott

   Selena Gomez, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

   Steve Martin, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

ESTRELLA DE DRAMA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

   Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

   Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

   Ice-T, Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales

    Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

   Kieran Culkin, Succession

   Mariska Hargitay, Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales

   Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

   Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

   Adjoa Andoh, La reina Carlota: Una historia de Los Bridgerton

   Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

   Billie Eilish, Enjambre

   Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

   Matt Bomer, Compañeros de ruta

   Meryl Streep, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

   Steven Yuen, Bronca

   Storm Reid, The Last of Us

ESTRELLA DE REALITY SHOW DEL AÑO

   Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

   Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

   Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

   Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

   Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

   Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

   Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

   Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

CONCURSANTE DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

   Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race

   Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars

   Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

   Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

   Iam Tongi, American Idol

   Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam

   Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race

   Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

TALK SHOW MATINAL DEL AÑO

   Good Morning America

   LIVE with Kelly and Mark

   Sherri

   The Drew Barrymore Show

   The Jennifer Hudson Show

   The Kelly Clarkson Show

   The View

   Today

TALK SHOW VESPERTINO DEL AÑO

   Hart to Heart

   Jimmy Kimmel Live!

   Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

   Late Night with Seth Meyers

   The Daily Show

   The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

   The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

   Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

PRESENTADOR DEL AÑO

   Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen

   Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam

   Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

   Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

   RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

   Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

   Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

   Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent

LISTA DE NOMINADOS: MÚSICA

ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO

   Bad Bunny

   Drake

   Jack Harlow

   Jung Kook

   Luke Combs

   Morgan Wallen

   Post Malone

   The Weeknd

ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

   Beyoncé

   Doja Cat

   Karol G

   Lainey Wilson

   Miley Cyrus

   Nicki Minaj

   Olivia Rodrigo

   Taylor Swift

ARTISTA MASCULINO DE COUNTRY DEL AÑO

   Chris Stapleton

   Cody Johnson

HARDY

   Jelly Roll

   Kane Brown

   Luke Combs

   Morgan Wallen

   Zach Bryan

ARTISTA FEMENINA DE COUNTRY DEL AÑO

   Ashley McBryde

   Carly Pearce

   Carrie Underwood

   Gabby Barrett

   Kelsea Ballerini

   Lainey Wilson

   Megan Moroney

   Shania Twain

ARTISTA LATINO DEL AÑO

   Bad Bunny

   Bizarrap

   Feid

   Manuel Turizo

   Maluma

   Peso Pluma

   Rauw Alejandro

   Ozuna

ARTISTA LATINA DEL AÑO

   Ángela Aguilar

   Anitta

   Becky G

   Kali Uchis

   Karol G

   Rosalía

   Shakira

   Young Miko

ARTISTA POP DEL AÑO

   Billie Eilish

   Doja Cat

   Dua Lipa

   Jung Kook

   Miley Cyrus

   Olivia Rodrigo

   Tate McRae

   Taylor Swift

ARTISTA DE HIP-HOP DEL AÑO

   Cardi B

   Drake

   Future

   Jack Harlow

   Latto

   Nicki Minaj

   Post Malone

   Travis Scott

   ARTISTA DE R&B DEL AÑO

   Beyoncé

   Brent Faiyaz

   Janelle Monáe

SZA

   Tems

   The Weeknd

   Usher

   Victoria Monét

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO

   Coi Leray

   Ice Spice

   Jelly Roll

   Jung Kook

   Noah Kahan

   Peso Pluma

   PinkPantheress

   Stephen Sanchez

GRUPO O DÚO DEL AÑO

   Dan + Shay

   Fuerza Regida

   Grupo Frontera

   Jonas Brothers

   Old Dominion

   Paramore

   Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

   “Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa

   “Fast Car,” Luke Combs

   “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

   “Fukumean,” Gunna

   “greedy,” Tate McRae

   “Last Night,” Morgan Wallen

   “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat

   “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

DISCO DEL AÑO

   Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

   For All The Dogs, Drake

   Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs

   Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

   Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

   Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

   One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

   Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

   “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

   “Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice con Aqua

   “Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

   “First Person Shooter,” Drake Feat. J. Cole

   “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

   “Seven,” Jung Kook Feat. Latto

   “TQG,” Karol G, Shakira

   “Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

GIRA DEL AÑO

   +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

   COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR

   Love On Tour, Harry Styles

   Luke Combs World Tour

   Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour

   P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

   Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

   The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift

LISTA DE NOMINADOS: CULTURA POP

CELEBRITY DEL AÑO

   Britney Spears

   Dwayne Johnson

   Kim Kardashian

   Kylie Jenner

   Megan Thee Stallion

   Nicki Minaj

   Selena Gomez

   Taylor Swift

SHOW DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

   Baby J, John Mulaney

   Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer

   God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans

   I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

   Off The Record, Trevor Noah

   Reality Check, Kevin Hart

   Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

   Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

ATLETA DEL AÑO

   Coco Gauff

   Giannis Antetokounmpo

   LeBron James

   Lionel Messi

   Sabrina Ionescu

   Simone Biles

   Stephen Curry

   Travis Kelce

