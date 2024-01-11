Barbie, gran favorita de los People’s Choice Awards 2024 con 9 nominaciones

MADRID, 11 Ene. (CulturaOcio) -

El 18 de febrero tendrá lugar la entrega de los People’s Choice Awards, premios que elige la audiencia con sus votos y que reconocen lo mejor del cine, la televisión, la música y la cultura pop. Ya se han anunciado las nominaciones y Barbie parte como gran favorita con nueve candidaturas.

La cinta de Greta Gerwig opta a los premios a película del año, comedia del año, estrella de cine masculina para Ryan Gosling, estrella de cine femenina para Margot Robbie, estrella de comedia para Gosling y Robbie, mejor interpretación en una película para America Ferrera y Simu Liu y mejor colaboración musical por Barbie World de Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice con Aqua. Además de estar nominado, Liu será el encargado de presentar la gala.

Siguiendo de cerca a Barbie está Oppenheimer. La cinta dirigida por Christopher Nolan acumula seis nominaciones, incluyendo película del año y película de drama del año. Cillian Murphy también podría llevarse el reconocimiento a estrella de cine masculina del año, mientras que Florence Pugh está nominada como mejor estrella de cine femenina.

En las categorías de televisión, Solo asesinatos en el edificio lidera con siete nominaciones, seguida de Ted Lasso, The Morning Show y The Last of Us con seis nominaciones cada una y The Bear y Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales con cinco candidaturas.

Luke Combs, Nicki Minaj, Morgan Wallen y Taylor Swift encabezan las nominaciones en las categorías musicales con cinco candidaturas cada uno. Además, Swift se ha colado también en los premios de cine, ya que el filme de su concierto, The Eras Tour, opta al galardón a película del año.

LISTA DE NOMINADOS: CINE

PELÍCULA DEL AÑO

Barbie

Fast & Furious X

Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Cruzando el Multiverso

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

La sirenita

Super Mario Bros: La película

PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO

Fast & Furious X

Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3

The Marvels

Ant-Man y la Avispa: Quantumanía

John Wick 4

Misión imposible: Sentencia mortal - Parte 1

Transformers: El despertar de las bestias

Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes

COMEDIA DEL AÑO

Locas por Brady

Cualquiera menos tú

¿Estás ahí, Dios? Soy yo, Margaret

Asteroid City

Barbie

Oso vicioso

Sin malos rollos

Wonka

DRAMA DEL AÑO

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Los asesinos de la luna

Dejar el mundo atrás

M3GAN

Oppenheimer

Scream VI

El color púrpura

ESTRELLA DE CINE MASCULINA DEL AÑO

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Los asesinos de la luna

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Misión imposible: Sentencia mortal - Parte 1

ESTRELLA DE CINE FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, La sirenita

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, Sin malos rollos

Julia Roberts, Dejar el mundo atrás

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Rachel Zegler, Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes

Viola Davis, Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes

ESTRELLA DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman y el reino perdido

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4

Rachel Zegler, Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes

Tom Cruise, Misión imposible: Sentencia mortal - Parte 1

Viola Davis, Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes

ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

Adam Sandler, Ni de coña estás invitada a mi bat mitsvá

Glen Powell, Cualquiera menos tú

Jennifer Lawrence, Sin malos rollos

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Cualquiera menos tú

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

ESTRELLA DE DRAMA DEL AÑO

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Dejar el mundo atrás

Fantasia Barrino, El color púrpura

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Leonardo DiCaprio, Los asesinos de la luna

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE CINE DEL AÑO

America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, Secretos de un escándalo

Danielle Brooks, El color púrpura

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, La sirenita

Natalie Portman, Secretos de un escándalo

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

LISTA DE NOMINADOS: TELEVISIÓN

SERIE DEL AÑO

Anatomía de Grey

Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

SERIE DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

Colegio Abbott

And Just Like That…

Yo nunca

Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

El joven Sheldon

SERIE DE DRAMA DEL AÑO

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Anatomía de Grey

Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales

Outer Banks

Succession

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

SERIE DE FANTASÍA O CIENCIA FICCIÓN DEL AÑO

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

Loki

Invasión secreta

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

REALITY SHOW DEL AÑO

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

CONCURSO DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

The Voice

MEJOR SERIE PARA VER EN UN MARATÓN

Bronca

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

La reina Carlota: Una historia de Los Bridgerton

The Crown

El agente nocturno

El verano en que me enamoré

ESTRELLA MASCULINA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson, Invasion secreta

Steve Martin, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

ESTRELLA FEMENINA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

Ali Wong, Bronca

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales

Quinta Brunson, Colegio Abbott

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Selena Gomez, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

Ali Wong, Bronca

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Colegio Abbott

Selena Gomez, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Steve Martin, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

ESTRELLA DE DRAMA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

Adjoa Andoh, La reina Carlota: Una historia de Los Bridgerton

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Billie Eilish, Enjambre

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, Compañeros de ruta

Meryl Streep, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Steven Yuen, Bronca

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

ESTRELLA DE REALITY SHOW DEL AÑO

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

CONCURSANTE DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO

Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam

Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

TALK SHOW MATINAL DEL AÑO

Good Morning America

LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today

TALK SHOW VESPERTINO DEL AÑO

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

PRESENTADOR DEL AÑO

Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen

Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent

LISTA DE NOMINADOS: MÚSICA

ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

ARTISTA MASCULINO DE COUNTRY DEL AÑO

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

ARTISTA FEMENINA DE COUNTRY DEL AÑO

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

ARTISTA LATINO DEL AÑO

Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

ARTISTA LATINA DEL AÑO

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

ARTISTA POP DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

ARTISTA DE HIP-HOP DEL AÑO

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

ARTISTA DE R&B DEL AÑO

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Coi Leray

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

GRUPO O DÚO DEL AÑO

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“Fukumean,” Gunna

“greedy,” Tate McRae

“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen

“Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

DISCO DEL AÑO

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

For All The Dogs, Drake

Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs

Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice con Aqua

“Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

“First Person Shooter,” Drake Feat. J. Cole

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

“Seven,” Jung Kook Feat. Latto

“TQG,” Karol G, Shakira

“Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

GIRA DEL AÑO

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift

LISTA DE NOMINADOS: CULTURA POP

CELEBRITY DEL AÑO

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

SHOW DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO

Baby J, John Mulaney

Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer

God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans

I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Off The Record, Trevor Noah

Reality Check, Kevin Hart

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

ATLETA DEL AÑO

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce