Barbie, gran favorita de los People’s Choice Awards 2024 con 9 nominaciones

MADRID, 11 Ene. (CulturaOcio) -
El 18 de febrero tendrá lugar la entrega de los People’s Choice Awards, premios que elige la audiencia con sus votos y que reconocen lo mejor del cine, la televisión, la música y la cultura pop. Ya se han anunciado las nominaciones y Barbie parte como gran favorita con nueve candidaturas.
La cinta de Greta Gerwig opta a los premios a película del año, comedia del año, estrella de cine masculina para Ryan Gosling, estrella de cine femenina para Margot Robbie, estrella de comedia para Gosling y Robbie, mejor interpretación en una película para America Ferrera y Simu Liu y mejor colaboración musical por Barbie World de Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice con Aqua. Además de estar nominado, Liu será el encargado de presentar la gala.
Siguiendo de cerca a Barbie está Oppenheimer. La cinta dirigida por Christopher Nolan acumula seis nominaciones, incluyendo película del año y película de drama del año. Cillian Murphy también podría llevarse el reconocimiento a estrella de cine masculina del año, mientras que Florence Pugh está nominada como mejor estrella de cine femenina.
En las categorías de televisión, Solo asesinatos en el edificio lidera con siete nominaciones, seguida de Ted Lasso, The Morning Show y The Last of Us con seis nominaciones cada una y The Bear y Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales con cinco candidaturas.
Luke Combs, Nicki Minaj, Morgan Wallen y Taylor Swift encabezan las nominaciones en las categorías musicales con cinco candidaturas cada uno. Además, Swift se ha colado también en los premios de cine, ya que el filme de su concierto, The Eras Tour, opta al galardón a película del año.
LISTA DE NOMINADOS: CINE
PELÍCULA DEL AÑO
Barbie
Fast & Furious X
Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Cruzando el Multiverso
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
La sirenita
Super Mario Bros: La película
PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO
Fast & Furious X
Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3
The Marvels
Ant-Man y la Avispa: Quantumanía
John Wick 4
Misión imposible: Sentencia mortal - Parte 1
Transformers: El despertar de las bestias
Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes
COMEDIA DEL AÑO
Locas por Brady
Cualquiera menos tú
¿Estás ahí, Dios? Soy yo, Margaret
Asteroid City
Barbie
Oso vicioso
Sin malos rollos
Wonka
DRAMA DEL AÑO
Creed III
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Los asesinos de la luna
Dejar el mundo atrás
M3GAN
Oppenheimer
Scream VI
El color púrpura
ESTRELLA DE CINE MASCULINA DEL AÑO
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Chris Pratt, Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4
Leonardo DiCaprio, Los asesinos de la luna
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Tom Cruise, Misión imposible: Sentencia mortal - Parte 1
ESTRELLA DE CINE FEMENINA DEL AÑO
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Halle Bailey, La sirenita
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Jennifer Lawrence, Sin malos rollos
Julia Roberts, Dejar el mundo atrás
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Rachel Zegler, Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes
Viola Davis, Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes
ESTRELLA DE ACCIÓN DEL AÑO
Brie Larson, The Marvels
Chris Pratt, Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3
Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
Jason Momoa, Aquaman y el reino perdido
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4
Rachel Zegler, Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes
Tom Cruise, Misión imposible: Sentencia mortal - Parte 1
Viola Davis, Los juegos del hambre: Balada de pájaros cantores y serpientes
ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO
Adam Sandler, Ni de coña estás invitada a mi bat mitsvá
Glen Powell, Cualquiera menos tú
Jennifer Lawrence, Sin malos rollos
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
Sydney Sweeney, Cualquiera menos tú
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
ESTRELLA DE DRAMA DEL AÑO
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Julia Roberts, Dejar el mundo atrás
Fantasia Barrino, El color púrpura
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Leonardo DiCaprio, Los asesinos de la luna
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE CINE DEL AÑO
America Ferrera, Barbie
Charles Melton, Secretos de un escándalo
Danielle Brooks, El color púrpura
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Melissa McCarthy, La sirenita
Natalie Portman, Secretos de un escándalo
Simu Liu, Barbie
Viola Davis, Air
LISTA DE NOMINADOS: TELEVISIÓN
SERIE DEL AÑO
Anatomía de Grey
Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Last of Us
Vanderpump Rules
SERIE DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO
Colegio Abbott
And Just Like That…
Yo nunca
Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
El joven Sheldon
SERIE DE DRAMA DEL AÑO
Chicago Fire
Ginny & Georgia
Anatomía de Grey
Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales
Outer Banks
Succession
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
SERIE DE FANTASÍA O CIENCIA FICCIÓN DEL AÑO
Ahsoka
American Horror Story: Delicate
Black Mirror
Ghosts
Loki
Invasión secreta
The Mandalorian
The Witcher
REALITY SHOW DEL AÑO
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Selling Sunset
The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Vanderpump Rules
CONCURSO DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Big Brother
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Squid Game: The Challenge
The Voice
MEJOR SERIE PARA VER EN UN MARATÓN
Bronca
Citadel
Jury Duty
Love Is Blind
La reina Carlota: Una historia de Los Bridgerton
The Crown
El agente nocturno
El verano en que me enamoré
ESTRELLA MASCULINA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Samuel L. Jackson, Invasion secreta
Steve Martin, Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
ESTRELLA FEMENINA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO
Ali Wong, Bronca
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Mariska Hargitay, Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales
Quinta Brunson, Colegio Abbott
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka
Selena Gomez, Solo asesinatos en el edificio
ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO
Ali Wong, Bronca
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Colegio Abbott
Selena Gomez, Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Steve Martin, Solo asesinatos en el edificio
ESTRELLA DE DRAMA DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ice-T, Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mariska Hargitay, Ley y orden: Unidad de Víctimas Especiales
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO
Adjoa Andoh, La reina Carlota: Una historia de Los Bridgerton
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Billie Eilish, Enjambre
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Matt Bomer, Compañeros de ruta
Meryl Streep, Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Steven Yuen, Bronca
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
ESTRELLA DE REALITY SHOW DEL AÑO
Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
CONCURSANTE DE TELEVISIÓN DEL AÑO
Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
Iam Tongi, American Idol
Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam
Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
TALK SHOW MATINAL DEL AÑO
Good Morning America
LIVE with Kelly and Mark
Sherri
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today
TALK SHOW VESPERTINO DEL AÑO
Hart to Heart
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
PRESENTADOR DEL AÑO
Gordon Ramsay, Hell’s Kitchen
Jimmy Fallon, That’s My Jam
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ryan Seacrest, American Idol
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Terry Crews, America’s Got Talent
LISTA DE NOMINADOS: MÚSICA
ARTISTA MASCULINO DEL AÑO
Bad Bunny
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jung Kook
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
The Weeknd
ARTISTA FEMENINA DEL AÑO
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Lainey Wilson
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
ARTISTA MASCULINO DE COUNTRY DEL AÑO
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
ARTISTA FEMENINA DE COUNTRY DEL AÑO
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Shania Twain
ARTISTA LATINO DEL AÑO
Bad Bunny
Bizarrap
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Maluma
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Ozuna
ARTISTA LATINA DEL AÑO
Ángela Aguilar
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira
Young Miko
ARTISTA POP DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Taylor Swift
ARTISTA DE HIP-HOP DEL AÑO
Cardi B
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Latto
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Travis Scott
ARTISTA DE R&B DEL AÑO
Beyoncé
Brent Faiyaz
Janelle Monáe
SZA
Tems
The Weeknd
Usher
Victoria Monét
NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Coi Leray
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Stephen Sanchez
GRUPO O DÚO DEL AÑO
Dan + Shay
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Jonas Brothers
Old Dominion
Paramore
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Fukumean,” Gunna
“greedy,” Tate McRae
“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
“Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
DISCO DEL AÑO
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
For All The Dogs, Drake
Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs
Guts, Olivia Rodrigo
Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G
Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO
“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice con Aqua
“Ella Baila Sola,” Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma
“First Person Shooter,” Drake Feat. J. Cole
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves
“Seven,” Jung Kook Feat. Latto
“TQG,” Karol G, Shakira
“Un x100to,” Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny
GIRA DEL AÑO
+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR
Love On Tour, Harry Styles
Luke Combs World Tour
Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour
P!nk Summer Carnival Tour
Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift
LISTA DE NOMINADOS: CULTURA POP
CELEBRITY DEL AÑO
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
SHOW DE COMEDIA DEL AÑO
Baby J, John Mulaney
Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer
God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans
I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Off The Record, Trevor Noah
Reality Check, Kevin Hart
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
ATLETA DEL AÑO
Coco Gauff
Giannis Antetokounmpo
LeBron James
Lionel Messi
Sabrina Ionescu
Simone Biles
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce