The Morning Show y Succession, favoritas en los Critics Choice Awards

The Morning Show y Succession, con seis y cinco nominaciones cada una, lideran las nominaciones en las categorías de televisión en la 29.ª edición de los Critics Choice Awards.
The Morning Show recibió seis nominaciones, incluyendo mejor serie dramática, además de nominaciones de interpretación para Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Nicole Beharie y Karen Pittman. Succession recibió cinco nominaciones: mejor serie dramática y candidaturas para cuatro de sus actores, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook y Matthew Macfayden.
Siete series, Colegio Abbott, The Bear, Bronca, Cocina con química, Loki, Reservation Dogs y Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank, recibieron cuatro nominaciones en las 20 categorías de estos premios que se entregaran en una gala que se celebrará el domingo 14 de enero y que estará conducida por la comediante y actriz Chelsea Handler.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados en las categorías televisivas de los Critics Choice Awards:
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
The Crown
La diplomática
The Last of Us
Loki
The Morning Show
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Succession
Tiempo de victoria: La dinastía de Los Lakers
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Timothy Olyphant, Justified: Ciudad salvaje
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent: Agente Especial
Jeremy Strong, Succession
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: Ciudad salvaje
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, La diplomática
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Khalid Abdalla, The Crown
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Ke Huy Quan, Loki
Rufus Sewell, La diplomática
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Sophia Di Martino, Loki
Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
Colegio Abbott
Barry
The Bear
La maravillosa Sra. Maisel
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Terapia sin filtro
Lo que hacemos en las sombras
MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Kayvan Novak, Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Drew Tarver, The Other Two
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNASERIE DE COMEDIA
Rachel Brosnahan, La maravillosa Sra. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Colegio Abbott
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford, Terapia sin filtro
Harvey Guillén, Lo que hacemos en las sombras
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Alex Borstein, La Maravillosa Sra. Maisel
Janelle James, Colegio Abbott
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Colegio Abbott
Meryl Streep, Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Jessica Williams, Terapia sin filtro
MEJOR MINISERIE*
Bronca
Todos quieren a Daisy Jones
Fargo
Compañeros de ruta
Cocina con química
Love & Death
Asesinato en el fin del mundo
Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN*
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Finestkind
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Nadie te salvará
La reina de los concursos
Reality
MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME
Matt Bomer, Compañeros de ruta
Tom Holland, The Crowded Room
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Steven Yeun, BEEF
MEJOR ACTIZ EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME
Kaitlyn Dever, Nadie te salvará
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank
Sydney Sweeney, Reality
Juno Temple, Fargo
Ali Wong, BRONCA
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME**Jonathan Bailey, Compañeros de ruta
Taylor Kitsch, Medicina letal
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Lewis Pullman, Cocina con química
Liev Schreiber, Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank
Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME
Maria Bello, BRONCA
Billie Boullet, Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank
Willa Fitzgerald, La caída de la Casa Usher
Aja Naomi King, Cocina con química
Mary McDonnell, La caída de la Casa Usher
Camila Morrone, Todos quieren a Daisy Jones
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Bargain
La gloria
Las buenas madres
La casa alemana
Lupin
La chica enmascarada
Moving
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Harley Quinn
Scott Pilgrim da el salto
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Young Love
MEJOR TALK SHOW
The Graham Norton Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
John Early: Now More than Ever
John Mulaney: Baby J
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer