The Morning Show y Succession, favoritas en los Critics Choice Awards

MADRID, 5 Dic. (CulturaOcio) -

The Morning Show y Succession, con seis y cinco nominaciones cada una, lideran las nominaciones en las categorías de televisión en la 29.ª edición de los Critics Choice Awards.

The Morning Show recibió seis nominaciones, incluyendo mejor serie dramática, además de nominaciones de interpretación para Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Nicole Beharie y Karen Pittman. Succession recibió cinco nominaciones: mejor serie dramática y candidaturas para cuatro de sus actores, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook y Matthew Macfayden.

Siete series, Colegio Abbott, The Bear, Bronca, Cocina con química, Loki, Reservation Dogs y Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank, recibieron cuatro nominaciones en las 20 categorías de estos premios que se entregaran en una gala que se celebrará el domingo 14 de enero y que estará conducida por la comediante y actriz Chelsea Handler.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados en las categorías televisivas de los Critics Choice Awards:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

The Crown

La diplomática

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Succession

Tiempo de victoria: La dinastía de Los Lakers

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Timothy Olyphant, Justified: Ciudad salvaje

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent: Agente Especial

Jeremy Strong, Succession

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: Ciudad salvaje

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, La diplomática

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Ke Huy Quan, Loki

Rufus Sewell, La diplomática

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Sophia Di Martino, Loki

Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Colegio Abbott

Barry

The Bear

La maravillosa Sra. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Terapia sin filtro

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Kayvan Novak, Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Drew Tarver, The Other Two

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNASERIE DE COMEDIA

Rachel Brosnahan, La maravillosa Sra. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Colegio Abbott

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford, Terapia sin filtro

Harvey Guillén, Lo que hacemos en las sombras

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Henry Winkler, Barry

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein, La Maravillosa Sra. Maisel

Janelle James, Colegio Abbott

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Colegio Abbott

Meryl Streep, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Jessica Williams, Terapia sin filtro

MEJOR MINISERIE*

Bronca

Todos quieren a Daisy Jones

Fargo

Compañeros de ruta

Cocina con química

Love & Death

Asesinato en el fin del mundo

Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN*

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Nadie te salvará

La reina de los concursos

Reality

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME

Matt Bomer, Compañeros de ruta

Tom Holland, The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Steven Yeun, BEEF

MEJOR ACTIZ EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME

Kaitlyn Dever, Nadie te salvará

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank

Sydney Sweeney, Reality

Juno Temple, Fargo

Ali Wong, BRONCA

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME**Jonathan Bailey, Compañeros de ruta

Taylor Kitsch, Medicina letal

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Lewis Pullman, Cocina con química

Liev Schreiber, Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank

Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME

Maria Bello, BRONCA

Billie Boullet, Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank

Willa Fitzgerald, La caída de la Casa Usher

Aja Naomi King, Cocina con química

Mary McDonnell, La caída de la Casa Usher

Camila Morrone, Todos quieren a Daisy Jones

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Bargain

La gloria

Las buenas madres

La casa alemana

Lupin

La chica enmascarada

Moving

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Harley Quinn

Scott Pilgrim da el salto

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love

MEJOR TALK SHOW

The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More than Ever

John Mulaney: Baby J

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer