The Morning Show y Succession, favoritas en los Critics Choice Awards

Publicado: martes, 5 diciembre 2023 18:42
   MADRID, 5 Dic. (CulturaOcio) -

   The Morning Show y Succession, con seis y cinco nominaciones cada una, lideran las nominaciones en las categorías de televisión en la 29.ª edición de los Critics Choice Awards.

   The Morning Show recibió seis nominaciones, incluyendo mejor serie dramática, además de nominaciones de interpretación para Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Nicole Beharie y Karen Pittman. Succession recibió cinco nominaciones: mejor serie dramática y candidaturas para cuatro de sus actores, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook y Matthew Macfayden.

   Siete series, Colegio Abbott, The Bear, Bronca, Cocina con química, Loki, Reservation Dogs y Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank, recibieron cuatro nominaciones en las 20 categorías de estos premios que se entregaran en una gala que se celebrará el domingo 14 de enero y que estará conducida por la comediante y actriz Chelsea Handler.

   Esta es la lista completa de nominados en las categorías televisivas de los Critics Choice Awards:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   The Crown

   La diplomática

   The Last of Us

   Loki

   The Morning Show

   Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

   Succession

   Tiempo de victoria: La dinastía de Los Lakers

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   Kieran Culkin, Succession

   Tom Hiddleston, Loki

   Timothy Olyphant, Justified: Ciudad salvaje

   Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

   Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent: Agente Especial

   Jeremy Strong, Succession

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

   Aunjanue Ellis, Justified: Ciudad salvaje

   Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

   Keri Russell, La diplomática

   Sarah Snook, Succession

   Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   Khalid Abdalla, The Crown

   Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

   Ron Cephas Jones, Truth Be Told

   Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

   Ke Huy Quan, Loki

   Rufus Sewell, La diplomática

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

   Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

   Sophia Di Martino, Loki

   Celia Rose Gooding, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

   Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

   Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

   Colegio Abbott

   Barry

   The Bear

   La maravillosa Sra. Maisel

   Poker Face

   Reservation Dogs

   Terapia sin filtro

   Lo que hacemos en las sombras

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

   Bill Hader, Barry

   Steve Martin, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

   Kayvan Novak, Lo que hacemos en las sombras

   Drew Tarver, The Other Two

   Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

   D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNASERIE DE COMEDIA

   Rachel Brosnahan, La maravillosa Sra. Maisel

   Quinta Brunson, Colegio Abbott

   Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

   Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

   Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

   Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

   Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

   Harrison Ford, Terapia sin filtro

   Harvey Guillén, Lo que hacemos en las sombras

   James Marsden, Jury Duty

   Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

   Henry Winkler, Barry

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

   Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

   Alex Borstein, La Maravillosa Sra. Maisel

   Janelle James, Colegio Abbott

   Sheryl Lee Ralph, Colegio Abbott

   Meryl Streep, Solo asesinatos en el edificio

   Jessica Williams, Terapia sin filtro

MEJOR MINISERIE*

   Bronca

   Todos quieren a Daisy Jones

   Fargo

   Compañeros de ruta

   Cocina con química

   Love & Death

   Asesinato en el fin del mundo

   Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN*

   The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

   Finestkind

   Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

   Nadie te salvará

   La reina de los concursos

   Reality

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME

   Matt Bomer, Compañeros de ruta

   Tom Holland, The Crowded Room

   David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

   Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

   Kiefer Sutherland, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

   Steven Yeun, BEEF

MEJOR ACTIZ EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME

   Kaitlyn Dever, Nadie te salvará

   Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

   Bel Powley, Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank

   Sydney Sweeney, Reality

   Juno Temple, Fargo

   Ali Wong, BRONCA

   MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME**Jonathan Bailey, Compañeros de ruta

   Taylor Kitsch, Medicina letal

   Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

   Lewis Pullman, Cocina con química

   Liev Schreiber, Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank

   Justin Theroux, White House Plumbers

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TELEFILME

   Maria Bello, BRONCA

   Billie Boullet, Una pequeña luz: Protegiendo a Ana Frank

   Willa Fitzgerald, La caída de la Casa Usher

   Aja Naomi King, Cocina con química

   Mary McDonnell, La caída de la Casa Usher

   Camila Morrone, Todos quieren a Daisy Jones

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

   Bargain

   La gloria

   Las buenas madres

   La casa alemana

   Lupin

   La chica enmascarada

   Moving

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

   Bluey

   Bob's Burgers

   Harley Quinn

   Scott Pilgrim da el salto

   Star Trek: Lower Decks

   Young Love

MEJOR TALK SHOW

   The Graham Norton Show

   Jimmy Kimmel Live!

   The Kelly Clarkson Show

   Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

   Late Night With Seth Meyers

   The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

   Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

   Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

   John Early: Now More than Ever

   John Mulaney: Baby J

   Trevor Noah: Where Was I

   Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

