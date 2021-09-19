culturaocio/series & tv
Premios Emmy 2021: Lista completa de nominados

   'The Mandalorian', la serie de Star Wars de Disney+, y 'The Crown', la producción británica de Netflix, con 24 candidaturas cada una, lideran las nominaciones de la 73ª edición de los Premios Emmy. Las otras grandes favirotas son 'Bruja Escarlata y Visión' (con 23 nominaciones), 'El cuento de la criada' (21), 'Ted Lasso' (20), 'Territorio Lovecraft' (18), 'Gambito de dama' (18) o 'Mare of Easttown' (16).

   Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios Emmy 2021, cuya ceremonia de entrega se celebra este 19 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   · The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

   · Los Bridgerton (Netflix)

   · The Crown (Netflix)

   · El cuento de la criada (Hulu)

   · Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)

   · The Mandalorian (Disney+)

   · Pose (FX)

   · This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

   · Black-ish (ABC)

   · Cobra Kai (Netflix)

   · Emily en París (Netflix)

   · The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

   · Hacks (HBO Max)

   · El método Kominsky (Netflix)

   · PEN15 (Hulu)

   · Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLÓGICA

   · Podría destruirte (HBO)

   · Mare of Easttown (HBO)

   · Gambito de dama (Netflix)

   · The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

   · Bruja Escarlata y Visión (Disney+)

MEJOR TV MOVIE

   · Dolly Parton: Navidad en la plaza (Netflix)

   · Oslo (HBO)

   · Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

   · El amor de Sylvie (Amazon Prime Video)

   · Mi tío Frank (Amazon Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   · Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

   · Jonathan Majors - Territorio Lovecraft

   · Josh O'Connor - The Crown

   · Regé-Jean Page - Los Bridgerton

   · Billy Porter - Pose

   · Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   · Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

   · Olivia Colman - The Crown

   · Emma Corrin - The Crown

   · Elisabeth Moss - El cuento de la criada

   · MJ Rodríguez - Pose

   · Jurnee Smollett - Territorio Lovecraft

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

   · Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

   · Michael Douglas - El método Kominsky

   · William H. Macy - Shameless

   · Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

   · Kenan Thompson - Kenan

MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE DE COMEDIA

   · Aidy Bryant - Shrill

   · Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

   · Allison Janney - Mom

   · Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

   · Jean Smart - Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

   · Paul Bettany - Bruja Escarlata y Visión

   · Hugh Grant - The Undoing

   · Ewan McGregor - Halston

   · Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

   · Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

   · Michaela Coel - Podría destruirte

   · Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

   · Elizabeth Olsen - Bruja Escarlata y Visión

   · Anya Taylor-Joy - Gambito de dama

   · Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   · Michael K. Williams - Territorio Lovecraft

   · John Lithgow - Perry Mason

   · Tobias Menzies - The Crown

   · O-T Fagbenle - El cuento de la criada

   · Max Minghella - El cuento de la criada

   · Bradley Whitford - El cuento de la criada

   · Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

   · Chris Sullivan - This Is US

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   · Aunjanue Ellis - Territorio Lovecraft

   · Emerald Fennell - The Crown

   · Gillian Anderson - The Crown

   · Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

   · Yvonne Strahovski - El cuento de la criada

   · Samira Wiley - El cuento de la criada

   · Madeline Brewer - El cuento de la criada

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

   · Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks

   · Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

   · Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

   · Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

   · Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso

   · Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

   · Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso

   · Paul Reiser - El método Kominsky

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

   · Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

   · Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

   · Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

   · Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

   · Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

   · Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

   · Rosie Pérez - The Flight Attendant

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

   · Daveed Diggs - Hamilton

   · Jonathan Groff - Hamilton

   · Anthony Ramos - Hamilton

   · Paapa Essiedu - Podría destruirte

   · Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

   · Thomas Brodie-Sangster - Gambito de dama

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

   · Phillipa Soo - Hamilton

   · Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton

   · Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown

   · Moses Ingram - Gambito de dama

   · Kathryn Hahn - Bruja Escarlata y Visión

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   · Courtney B. Vance - Territorio Lovecraft

   · Charles Dance - The Crown

   · Don Cheadle - Falcon y el Soldado de Invierno

   · Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian

   · Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

   · Sophie Okonedo - Ratched

   · Claire Foy - The Crown

   · Alexis Bledel - El cuento de la criada

   · McKenna Grace - El cuento de la criada

   · Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

   · Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

   · Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live

   · Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live

   · Dan Levy - Saturday Night Live

   · Morgan Freeman - El método Kominsky

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

   · Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show

   · Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show

   · Jane Adams - Hacks

   · Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live

   · Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live

   · Bernadette Peters - La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   · Los Bridgerton: Diamond of the First Water

   · Pose: Series Finale

   · The Crown: War

   · The Crown: Fairytale

   · El cuento de la criada: The Wilderness

   · The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

   · B Positive: Pilot

   · Hacks: Pilot

   · Mom: Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak

   · Ted Lasso: Biscuit

   · Ted Lasso: The Hope That Kills You

   · Ted Lasso: Make Rebecca Great Again

   · The Flight Attendant: In Case of Emergency

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

   · Hamilton

   · Podría destruirte: Ego Death

   · Podría destruirte: Eyes, Eyes, Eyes

   · Mare of Easttown

   · Gambito de dama

   · The Underground Railroad

   · Bruja Escarlata y Visión

MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

   · Territorio Lovecraft: Sundown

   · Pose: Series Finale

   · The Boys: What I Know

   · The Crown: War

   · El cuento de la criada: Home

   · The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi

   · The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue

MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

   · Girls5eva: Pilot

   · Hacks: Pilot

   · PEN15: Play

   · Ted Lasso: Make Rebecca Great Again

   · Ted Lasso: Pilot

   · The Flight Attendant: In Case of Emergency

MEJOR GUION DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

   · Podría destruirte

   · Mare of Easttown

   · Gambito de dama

   · Bruja Escarlata y Visión: All-New Halloween Spooktacular!

   · Bruja Escarlata y Visión: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience

   · Bruja Escarlata y Visión: Previously On

