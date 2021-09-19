Premios Emmy 2021: Lista completa de nominados

MADRID, 19 Sep. (CulturaOcio) -

'The Mandalorian', la serie de Star Wars de Disney+, y 'The Crown', la producción británica de Netflix, con 24 candidaturas cada una, lideran las nominaciones de la 73ª edición de los Premios Emmy. Las otras grandes favirotas son 'Bruja Escarlata y Visión' (con 23 nominaciones), 'El cuento de la criada' (21), 'Ted Lasso' (20), 'Territorio Lovecraft' (18), 'Gambito de dama' (18) o 'Mare of Easttown' (16).

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios Emmy 2021, cuya ceremonia de entrega se celebra este 19 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

· Los Bridgerton (Netflix)

· The Crown (Netflix)

· El cuento de la criada (Hulu)

· Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)

· The Mandalorian (Disney+)

· Pose (FX)

· This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Black-ish (ABC)

· Cobra Kai (Netflix)

· Emily en París (Netflix)

· The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

· Hacks (HBO Max)

· El método Kominsky (Netflix)

· PEN15 (Hulu)

· Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLÓGICA

· Podría destruirte (HBO)

· Mare of Easttown (HBO)

· Gambito de dama (Netflix)

· The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

· Bruja Escarlata y Visión (Disney+)

MEJOR TV MOVIE

· Dolly Parton: Navidad en la plaza (Netflix)

· Oslo (HBO)

· Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

· El amor de Sylvie (Amazon Prime Video)

· Mi tío Frank (Amazon Prime Video)

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

· Jonathan Majors - Territorio Lovecraft

· Josh O'Connor - The Crown

· Regé-Jean Page - Los Bridgerton

· Billy Porter - Pose

· Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Uzo Aduba - In Treatment

· Olivia Colman - The Crown

· Emma Corrin - The Crown

· Elisabeth Moss - El cuento de la criada

· MJ Rodríguez - Pose

· Jurnee Smollett - Territorio Lovecraft

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

· Michael Douglas - El método Kominsky

· William H. Macy - Shameless

· Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

· Kenan Thompson - Kenan

MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Aidy Bryant - Shrill

· Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

· Allison Janney - Mom

· Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish

· Jean Smart - Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Paul Bettany - Bruja Escarlata y Visión

· Hugh Grant - The Undoing

· Ewan McGregor - Halston

· Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

· Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Michaela Coel - Podría destruirte

· Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha

· Elizabeth Olsen - Bruja Escarlata y Visión

· Anya Taylor-Joy - Gambito de dama

· Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Michael K. Williams - Territorio Lovecraft

· John Lithgow - Perry Mason

· Tobias Menzies - The Crown

· O-T Fagbenle - El cuento de la criada

· Max Minghella - El cuento de la criada

· Bradley Whitford - El cuento de la criada

· Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

· Chris Sullivan - This Is US

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Aunjanue Ellis - Territorio Lovecraft

· Emerald Fennell - The Crown

· Gillian Anderson - The Crown

· Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

· Yvonne Strahovski - El cuento de la criada

· Samira Wiley - El cuento de la criada

· Madeline Brewer - El cuento de la criada

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks

· Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

· Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

· Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

· Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso

· Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

· Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso

· Paul Reiser - El método Kominsky

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

· Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live

· Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

· Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

· Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

· Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

· Rosie Pérez - The Flight Attendant

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Daveed Diggs - Hamilton

· Jonathan Groff - Hamilton

· Anthony Ramos - Hamilton

· Paapa Essiedu - Podría destruirte

· Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown

· Thomas Brodie-Sangster - Gambito de dama

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Phillipa Soo - Hamilton

· Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton

· Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown

· Moses Ingram - Gambito de dama

· Kathryn Hahn - Bruja Escarlata y Visión

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Courtney B. Vance - Territorio Lovecraft

· Charles Dance - The Crown

· Don Cheadle - Falcon y el Soldado de Invierno

· Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian

· Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Sophie Okonedo - Ratched

· Claire Foy - The Crown

· Alexis Bledel - El cuento de la criada

· McKenna Grace - El cuento de la criada

· Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

· Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live

· Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live

· Dan Levy - Saturday Night Live

· Morgan Freeman - El método Kominsky

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show

· Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show

· Jane Adams - Hacks

· Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live

· Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live

· Bernadette Peters - La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Los Bridgerton: Diamond of the First Water

· Pose: Series Finale

· The Crown: War

· The Crown: Fairytale

· El cuento de la criada: The Wilderness

· The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

· B Positive: Pilot

· Hacks: Pilot

· Mom: Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak

· Ted Lasso: Biscuit

· Ted Lasso: The Hope That Kills You

· Ted Lasso: Make Rebecca Great Again

· The Flight Attendant: In Case of Emergency

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Hamilton

· Podría destruirte: Ego Death

· Podría destruirte: Eyes, Eyes, Eyes

· Mare of Easttown

· Gambito de dama

· The Underground Railroad

· Bruja Escarlata y Visión

MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

· Territorio Lovecraft: Sundown

· Pose: Series Finale

· The Boys: What I Know

· The Crown: War

· El cuento de la criada: Home

· The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi

· The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue

MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

· Girls5eva: Pilot

· Hacks: Pilot

· PEN15: Play

· Ted Lasso: Make Rebecca Great Again

· Ted Lasso: Pilot

· The Flight Attendant: In Case of Emergency

MEJOR GUION DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

· Podría destruirte

· Mare of Easttown

· Gambito de dama

· Bruja Escarlata y Visión: All-New Halloween Spooktacular!

· Bruja Escarlata y Visión: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience

· Bruja Escarlata y Visión: Previously On