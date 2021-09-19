Premios Emmy 2021: Lista completa de nominados

MADRID, 19 Sep. (CulturaOcio) -
'The Mandalorian', la serie de Star Wars de Disney+, y 'The Crown', la producción británica de Netflix, con 24 candidaturas cada una, lideran las nominaciones de la 73ª edición de los Premios Emmy. Las otras grandes favirotas son 'Bruja Escarlata y Visión' (con 23 nominaciones), 'El cuento de la criada' (21), 'Ted Lasso' (20), 'Territorio Lovecraft' (18), 'Gambito de dama' (18) o 'Mare of Easttown' (16).
Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los premios Emmy 2021, cuya ceremonia de entrega se celebra este 19 de septiembre en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles:
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
· The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
· Los Bridgerton (Netflix)
· The Crown (Netflix)
· El cuento de la criada (Hulu)
· Territorio Lovecraft (HBO)
· The Mandalorian (Disney+)
· Pose (FX)
· This Is Us (NBC)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
· Black-ish (ABC)
· Cobra Kai (Netflix)
· Emily en París (Netflix)
· The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
· Hacks (HBO Max)
· El método Kominsky (Netflix)
· PEN15 (Hulu)
· Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLÓGICA
· Podría destruirte (HBO)
· Mare of Easttown (HBO)
· Gambito de dama (Netflix)
· The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
· Bruja Escarlata y Visión (Disney+)
MEJOR TV MOVIE
· Dolly Parton: Navidad en la plaza (Netflix)
· Oslo (HBO)
· Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
· El amor de Sylvie (Amazon Prime Video)
· Mi tío Frank (Amazon Prime Video)
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
· Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
· Jonathan Majors - Territorio Lovecraft
· Josh O'Connor - The Crown
· Regé-Jean Page - Los Bridgerton
· Billy Porter - Pose
· Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
· Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
· Olivia Colman - The Crown
· Emma Corrin - The Crown
· Elisabeth Moss - El cuento de la criada
· MJ Rodríguez - Pose
· Jurnee Smollett - Territorio Lovecraft
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
· Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
· Michael Douglas - El método Kominsky
· William H. Macy - Shameless
· Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
· Kenan Thompson - Kenan
MEJOR ACTRIZ SERIE DE COMEDIA
· Aidy Bryant - Shrill
· Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
· Allison Janney - Mom
· Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
· Jean Smart - Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
· Paul Bettany - Bruja Escarlata y Visión
· Hugh Grant - The Undoing
· Ewan McGregor - Halston
· Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
· Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
· Michaela Coel - Podría destruirte
· Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
· Elizabeth Olsen - Bruja Escarlata y Visión
· Anya Taylor-Joy - Gambito de dama
· Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
· Michael K. Williams - Territorio Lovecraft
· John Lithgow - Perry Mason
· Tobias Menzies - The Crown
· O-T Fagbenle - El cuento de la criada
· Max Minghella - El cuento de la criada
· Bradley Whitford - El cuento de la criada
· Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
· Chris Sullivan - This Is US
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
· Aunjanue Ellis - Territorio Lovecraft
· Emerald Fennell - The Crown
· Gillian Anderson - The Crown
· Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
· Yvonne Strahovski - El cuento de la criada
· Samira Wiley - El cuento de la criada
· Madeline Brewer - El cuento de la criada
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
· Carl Clemons-Hopkins - Hacks
· Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
· Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
· Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
· Brendan Hunt - Ted Lasso
· Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
· Jeremy Swift - Ted Lasso
· Paul Reiser - El método Kominsky
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
· Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
· Cecily Strong - Saturday Night Live
· Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
· Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
· Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
· Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
· Rosie Pérez - The Flight Attendant
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
· Daveed Diggs - Hamilton
· Jonathan Groff - Hamilton
· Anthony Ramos - Hamilton
· Paapa Essiedu - Podría destruirte
· Evan Peters - Mare of Easttown
· Thomas Brodie-Sangster - Gambito de dama
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
· Phillipa Soo - Hamilton
· Renée Elise Goldsberry - Hamilton
· Julianne Nicholson - Mare of Easttown
· Moses Ingram - Gambito de dama
· Kathryn Hahn - Bruja Escarlata y Visión
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
· Courtney B. Vance - Territorio Lovecraft
· Charles Dance - The Crown
· Don Cheadle - Falcon y el Soldado de Invierno
· Timothy Olyphant - The Mandalorian
· Carl Weathers - The Mandalorian
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
· Sophie Okonedo - Ratched
· Claire Foy - The Crown
· Alexis Bledel - El cuento de la criada
· McKenna Grace - El cuento de la criada
· Phylicia Rashad - This Is Us
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
· Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
· Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live
· Daniel Kaluuya - Saturday Night Live
· Dan Levy - Saturday Night Live
· Morgan Freeman - El método Kominsky
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
· Yvette Nicole Brown - A Black Lady Sketch Show
· Issa Rae - A Black Lady Sketch Show
· Jane Adams - Hacks
· Maya Rudolph - Saturday Night Live
· Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live
· Bernadette Peters - La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
· Los Bridgerton: Diamond of the First Water
· Pose: Series Finale
· The Crown: War
· The Crown: Fairytale
· El cuento de la criada: The Wilderness
· The Mandalorian: Chapter 9: The Marshal
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
· B Positive: Pilot
· Hacks: Pilot
· Mom: Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak
· Ted Lasso: Biscuit
· Ted Lasso: The Hope That Kills You
· Ted Lasso: Make Rebecca Great Again
· The Flight Attendant: In Case of Emergency
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
· Hamilton
· Podría destruirte: Ego Death
· Podría destruirte: Eyes, Eyes, Eyes
· Mare of Easttown
· Gambito de dama
· The Underground Railroad
· Bruja Escarlata y Visión
MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
· Territorio Lovecraft: Sundown
· Pose: Series Finale
· The Boys: What I Know
· The Crown: War
· El cuento de la criada: Home
· The Mandalorian: Chapter 13: The Jedi
· The Mandalorian: Chapter 16: The Rescue
MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
· Girls5eva: Pilot
· Hacks: Pilot
· PEN15: Play
· Ted Lasso: Make Rebecca Great Again
· Ted Lasso: Pilot
· The Flight Attendant: In Case of Emergency
MEJOR GUION DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
· Podría destruirte
· Mare of Easttown
· Gambito de dama
· Bruja Escarlata y Visión: All-New Halloween Spooktacular!
· Bruja Escarlata y Visión: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience
· Bruja Escarlata y Visión: Previously On