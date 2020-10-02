Muere a los 19 años el actor Archie Lyndhurst

MADRID, 2 Oct. (CulturaOcio) -
Archie Lyndhurst, actor de la cadena británica CBBC e hijo del también intérprete Nicholas Lyndhurst, ha fallecido con tan solo 19 años a causa de una enfermedad.
"Lamentamos mucho tener que anunciar que Archie Lyndhurst, quien interpretó brillantemente a Ollie en So Awkward de CBBC, ha muerto después de una breve enfermedad", publicó la cadena en Twitter. "A Archie le echarán mucho de menos todos los que trabajaron con él y todos los fans que se rieron con Ollie en la serie", agregó.
El adolescente había protagonizado la ficción desde 2015, y sus compañeros de reparto le rindieron homenaje al conocer la noticia de su muerte. "Para mi hermano Archie. Todavía no puedo comprender que hayas fallecido. Todavía tenías mucha vida por vivir y daría cualquier cosa por que siguieras viviendo", publicó Samuel Small en Instagram.
"Archie, ni siquiera puedo creer que esté escribiendo esto. Me ha llevado un tiempo poder encontrar cosas que decir, ya que no tengo palabras", dijo la actriz Cleo Demetriou. "Eras el alma más hermosa que he conocido, la persona más única y cariñosa en este planeta. Mi corazón está completamente roto sabiendo que nunca podré volver a verte, nunca volveré a hablarte y nunca más te abrazaré", agregó.
View this post on Instagram
Archie, I can’t even believe I am writing this. It’s taken me a while to be able to find things to say as I am at an absolute loss for words. You were the most beautiful soul I have ever known, the most unique, loving and caring person on this planet. My heart is completely broken knowing I that I can never see you again, never speak to you again and never hug you again. Thank you so much for being you, an absolute light in this sometimes very dark world. You were the best Godbrother I could ever have asked for and you were always by my side through my harder moments. We also shared my most favourite moments of my life so far. What can I say, We were together through thick and thin. I’ll never forget the mornings you’d come downstairs and say ‘Mornin Dud’. I’ll never forget when we first started filming the show. We were all 13 and learning how to deal with stress and the long hours. But you came and sat in the girls bathroom with us for an hour, you made us cry with laughter. You helped us forget everything that was going on and we left with pain from laughing so hard. For the past 7 years, you’ve never failed to have my back, You always knew how to make me feel better and gave me arm tickles on demand. You had such a bright future ahead of you, the world clearly wasn’t ready for what you had in store for us. It’s gonna be so much harder going about my days without you and I just hate to believe that you’re gone. I just know you’re showing them how it’s done, wherever you are. I’ll miss you forever Archie Lyndhurst 🤍
A post shared by Cleopatra (@cleo_demetriou) on
Además de trabajar en la serie So Awkward, Lyndhurst apareció en capítulos de ficciones como Bad Education y Our Ex-Wife. Su padre, Nicholas Lyndhurst, es un conocido actor en Reino Unido y ha actuado en producciones como Only Fools and Horses, Goodnight Sweetheart o Los viajes de Gulliver.