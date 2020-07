Vanilla Ice actuará para 2.500 personas en Texas: "Los 90 fueron los mejores, no teníamos coronavirus"

View this post on Instagram

I can’t wait to get back to this. The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers. we had 5.0‘s, blockbuster, Beavis and Butthead, Wayne’s world, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. And Mortal Kombat is still better than fortnight but we got out of the house, We danced, we invented house parties in the 90s. The last of the great decades #IMissThenineties