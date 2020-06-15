Nick Cave comparte la lista de sus 50 libros favoritos

MADRID, 15 Jun. (CulturaOcio) -

Nick Cave ha compartido la lista de sus cincuenta libros favoritos en respuesta a un fan que le preguntó por el asunto en su website Red Han Files, a través del cual se mantiene en contacto directo con sus seguidores.

Ante la cuestión planteada por ese fan, Cave escribió: "Normalmente, para responder a esta pregunta, simplemente iría a mis estanterías y elegiría cuarenta libros. Sin embargo, mis estanterías están completamente vacías".

Y ha añadido: "Los más de 5.000 libros que acumulé durante los años han sido mandados a The Royal Danish Library de Copenhague. Ahora son parte de la exposición Stranger Than Kindness, completamente alucinante y conmovedora".

Pero, aunque asumiendo que sin tener su colección delante es "un poco difícil hacer una lista completa de mis libros más queridos", se ha atrevido a juntar "una bolsa de títulos bastante irregular e incoherente" de obras que le llegaron a la mente en este momento determinado por diferentes motivos.

"Creo que me dejé llevar. Creo que hay cincuenta, sin ningún orden en particular", remató Nick Cave antes de compartir la siguiente lista:

American Dreams - Sapphire

Break, Blow, Burn - Camille Paglia

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden - Denis Johnson

The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes

A Good Man is Hard to Find - Flannery O'Connor

I and Thou - Martin Buber

Straight Life - Art Pepper

The Bible - King James Edition

Things Fall Apart - Chinua Achebe

High Windows - Philip Larkin

The Conference of Birds - Attar of Nishapur

My Promised Land - Ari Shavit

The Christ at Chartres - Denis Saurat

King Leopold's Ghost - Adam Hochschild

America a Prophecy - Jerome Rothenberg

Ariel - Sylvia Plath

The Book of Ebenezer Le Page - Gerald Basil Edwards

The English and Scottish Popular Ballads

The Collected Poems of Emily Dickinson

Shaking the Pumpkin - Jerome Rothenberg

The Killer Inside Me - Jim Thompson

The Collected Works of Saint Teresa of Avila

Moby Dick - Herman Melville

The Mayor of Casterbridge - Thomas Hardy

Mid-American Chants - Sherwood Anderson

Collected Works of Billy the Kid - Michael Ondaatje

American Murder Ballads and Their Stories - Olive Woolley Burt

Poems of W. B. Yeats - Selected by Seamus Heaney

The Good Lord Bird - James McBride

Consolations - David Whyte

Roget's Thesaurus - Peter Mark Roget

Here I Am - Jonathan Safran Foer

Lives of the Saints - Alban Butler

Inferno/From an Occult Diary - August Strindberg

Poems 1959-2009 - Frederick Seidel

S.C.U.M Manifesto - Valerie Solanas

Complete Poems of E. E. Cummings

The Anatomy of Melancholy - Robert Burton

Dave Robicheaux Novels - James Lee Burke

Victory - Joseph Conrad

A Flower Book for the Pocket - Macgregor Skene

The Informers - Bret Easton Ellis

The Frog Prince - Stevie Smith

Pale Fire - Vladimir Nabokov

Sanctuary - William Faulkner

Short Stories of Anton Chekhov

The Factory Series - Derek Raymond

The Dream Songs - John Berryman

Man's Search for Meaning - Viktor Frankl

Walkabout - James Vance Marshall