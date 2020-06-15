Nick Cave comparte la lista de sus 50 libros favoritos

MADRID, 15 Jun. (CulturaOcio) -
Nick Cave ha compartido la lista de sus cincuenta libros favoritos en respuesta a un fan que le preguntó por el asunto en su website Red Han Files, a través del cual se mantiene en contacto directo con sus seguidores.
Ante la cuestión planteada por ese fan, Cave escribió: "Normalmente, para responder a esta pregunta, simplemente iría a mis estanterías y elegiría cuarenta libros. Sin embargo, mis estanterías están completamente vacías".
Y ha añadido: "Los más de 5.000 libros que acumulé durante los años han sido mandados a The Royal Danish Library de Copenhague. Ahora son parte de la exposición Stranger Than Kindness, completamente alucinante y conmovedora".
Pero, aunque asumiendo que sin tener su colección delante es "un poco difícil hacer una lista completa de mis libros más queridos", se ha atrevido a juntar "una bolsa de títulos bastante irregular e incoherente" de obras que le llegaron a la mente en este momento determinado por diferentes motivos.
"Creo que me dejé llevar. Creo que hay cincuenta, sin ningún orden en particular", remató Nick Cave antes de compartir la siguiente lista:
American Dreams - Sapphire
Break, Blow, Burn - Camille Paglia
The Largesse of the Sea Maiden - Denis Johnson
The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes
A Good Man is Hard to Find - Flannery O'Connor
I and Thou - Martin Buber
Straight Life - Art Pepper
The Bible - King James Edition
Things Fall Apart - Chinua Achebe
High Windows - Philip Larkin
The Conference of Birds - Attar of Nishapur
My Promised Land - Ari Shavit
The Christ at Chartres - Denis Saurat
King Leopold's Ghost - Adam Hochschild
America a Prophecy - Jerome Rothenberg
Ariel - Sylvia Plath
The Book of Ebenezer Le Page - Gerald Basil Edwards
The English and Scottish Popular Ballads
The Collected Poems of Emily Dickinson
Shaking the Pumpkin - Jerome Rothenberg
The Killer Inside Me - Jim Thompson
The Collected Works of Saint Teresa of Avila
Moby Dick - Herman Melville
The Mayor of Casterbridge - Thomas Hardy
Mid-American Chants - Sherwood Anderson
Collected Works of Billy the Kid - Michael Ondaatje
American Murder Ballads and Their Stories - Olive Woolley Burt
Poems of W. B. Yeats - Selected by Seamus Heaney
The Good Lord Bird - James McBride
Consolations - David Whyte
Roget's Thesaurus - Peter Mark Roget
Here I Am - Jonathan Safran Foer
Lives of the Saints - Alban Butler
Inferno/From an Occult Diary - August Strindberg
Poems 1959-2009 - Frederick Seidel
S.C.U.M Manifesto - Valerie Solanas
Complete Poems of E. E. Cummings
The Anatomy of Melancholy - Robert Burton
Dave Robicheaux Novels - James Lee Burke
Victory - Joseph Conrad
A Flower Book for the Pocket - Macgregor Skene
The Informers - Bret Easton Ellis
The Frog Prince - Stevie Smith
Pale Fire - Vladimir Nabokov
Sanctuary - William Faulkner
Short Stories of Anton Chekhov
The Factory Series - Derek Raymond
The Dream Songs - John Berryman
Man's Search for Meaning - Viktor Frankl
Walkabout - James Vance Marshall