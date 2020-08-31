Lady Gaga, BTS y Ariana Grande mandan en los MTV VMA: Lista completa de premiados

MADRID, 31 Ago. (CulturaOcio) -

Lady Gaga, BTS y Ariana Grande han sido los grandes triunfadores de los MTV VMA 2020, celebrados el domingo 30 de septiembre. La cantante de Stupid Love se hizo con cinco galardones, convirtiéndose en la artista más premiada de la edición.

Lady Gaga se hizo con tres galardones por Rain on Me, su canción junto a Ariana Grande: mejor colaboración, canción del año, y mejor fotografía. La cantante también fue nombrada mejor artista del año y se llevó el primer premio Tricon, que reconoce la trayectoria de un artista en tres o más disciplinas distintas. Además de los mencionados reconocimientos, Grande también ganó el premio al mejor videoclip hecho en casa por Stuck With U junto a Justin Bieber.

En lugar de tener lugar en un recinto cerrado, los artistas actuaron en diferentes lugares sin público en la ciudad de Nueva York para respetar las medidas de distancia social. Además de Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande también subieron al escenario BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat y Maluma con CNCO. Keke Palmer, estrella de Estafadoras de Wall Street, ejerció de presentadora.

The Weeknd ganó el mayor premio de la noche al videoclip del año por Blinding Lights, tema que interpretó para abrir los VMA 2020. BTS también arrasó y se hizo con los premios a mejor videoclip pop, mejor videoclip de K-pop y mejor coreografía por ON, además de ser elegidos como mejor grupo. Por su parte, Maluma ganó el galardón a mejor videoclip latino por Qué Pena.

Lista completa de ganadores

VIDEOCLIP DEL AÑO

The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"

MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

Doja Cat

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Lady Gaga

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"

MEJOR HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion - "Savage"

VIDEOCLIP SOLIDARIO

H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe"

MEJOR VIDEOCLIP POP

BTS - "On"

MEJOR VIDEOCLIP HECHO EN CASA

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - "Stuck with U"

MEJOR VIDEOCLIP LATINO

Maluma ft. J Balvin - "Que* Pena"

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Taylor Swift - "The Man"

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"

MEJOR VIDEOCLIP DE K-POP

BTS - "On"

MEJOR GRUPO

BTS

MEJOR VIDEOCLIP ALTERNATIVO

Machine Gun Kelly - "Bloody Valentine"

MEJOR VIDEOCLIP DE ROCK

Coldplay - "Orphans"

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DURANTE LA CUARENTENA

CNCO - Unplugged At Home

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN ARTE

Miley Cyrus - "Mother's Daughter"

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Dua Lipa - "Physical" (Ganador)

Billie Eilish - "all the good girls go to hell"

Demi Lovato - "I Love Me"

Harry Styles - "Adore You"

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - "Rain On Me"

Travis Scott - "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM"

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

BTS - "On"

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Miley Cyrus - "Mother's Daughter"

CANCIÓN DEL VERANO

BLACKPINK "How You Like That"