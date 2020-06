Halsey, alcanzada por balas de goma y metralla en las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn

do not underplay these rubber bullets bc you have been told they are “not lethal”. I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today. So before you say, from the comfort of your home, that we’re exaggerating, please consider the injuries some have suffered

I wanted you to know I was SAFE because information was out of control. But I will NOT be updating any more personal information!!!

I WILL ONLY BE DOCUMENTING AND POSTING MY RECORD OF THE STATUS OF THE ASSEMBLY.

Thousands of you witnessed them fire on us unprovoked.

Be safe. https://t.co/G2o5DIV4pb