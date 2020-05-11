Bono crea una lista con las 60 canciones que le "salvaron la vida"

MADRID, 11 May. (CulturaOcio) -

Con motivo de su 60 cumpleaños, Bono ha compartido una lista con las 60 canciones que le "salvaron la vida".

"Estas son algunas de las canciones que me salvaron la vida... sin las que no podía haber vivido, las que me trajeron desde allí hasta aquí, de cero a sesenta", explica el cantante de U2.

Y añade: "A través de todos los rasguños, de todo tipo de molestias, de lo serio a lo tonto y la alegría. Sobre todo la alegría".

Acompañando a la lista, Bono ha escrito una serie de cartas como fan a artistas como Zucchero y Luciano Pavarotti, Billie Eilish, David Bowie, Massive Attack, Daft Punk y Pharrel y Kraftwerk.

60 SONGS THAT SAVED MY LIFE

1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero - Miserere

2. Sex Pistols - Anarchy In the UK

3. Kanye West - Black Skinhead

4. Billie Eilish - everything i wanted

5. David Bowie - Life on Mars?

6. The Beatles - I Want to Hold your Hand

7. Ramones - Swallow My Pride

8. The Clash - Safe European Home

9. Public Enemy - Fight The Power

10. Patti Smith - People Have the Power

11. John Lennon - Mother

12. The Rolling Stones - Ruby Tuesday

13. Elton John - Daniel

14. Andrea Bocelli- Con Te Partiro

15. Elvis Presley - Heartbreak Hotel

16. Johnny Cash - Hurt

17. This Mortal Coil - Song to the Siren

18. Kraftwerk - Neon Lights

19. The Fugees - Killing Me Softly With His Song

20. Prince - When Doves Cry

21. Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers - Get Lucky

22. Madonna - Ray of Light

23. JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys - Empire State of Mind

24. Talking Heads - Love Goes to Building on Fire

25. Lou Reed - Satellite of Love

26. The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony

27. Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

28. New Order - True Faith

29. R.E.M. - Nightswimming

30. Adele - Chasing Pavements

31. Arcade Fire - Wake Up

32. Pixies - Monkey Gone to Heaven

33. Oasis - Live Forever

34. Iggy Pop - Lust for Life

35. Gavin Friday - Angel

36. Massive Attack - Safe From Harm

37. Kendrick Lamar feat U2 - XXX

38. Bob Marley & The Walers - Redemption Song

39. Echo and the Bunnymen - Rescue

40. Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

41. Pearl Jam - Jeremy

42. Bob Dylan - Most of the Time

43. Beyoncé feat Kendrick Lamar - Freedom

44. Depeche Mode - Walking In My Shoes

45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Into My Arms

46. Simon & Garfunkel - The Sounds of Silence

47. Coldplay - Clocks

48. INXS - Never Tear Us Apart

49. New Radicals - You Get What You Give

50. Angélique Kidjo - Agolo

51. Lady Gaga - Born This Way

52. Frank Sinatra & Bono - Under My Skin

53. David Bowie - Heroes

54. Simple Minds - New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)

55. Sinéad O'Connor - You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart

56. Van Morrison - A Sense of Wonder

57. Bruce Springsteen - There Goes My Miracle

58. Daniel Lanois - The Maker

59. Peter Frampton - Show Me The Way

60. Bee Gees - Immortality - Demo Version