Beyoncé encabeza las nominaciones a los Grammy 2021: Lista completa de candidatos

MADRID, 24 Nov. (CulturaOcio) -

Beyoncé, con nueve candidaturas, encabeza las nominaciones a la 63ª edición de los Premios Grammy. Tras la artista, que ya acumula en su carrera un total de 24 Grammy y que este año opta entre otros premios al de mejor canción y grabación del año, aparece otra diva de la música, Taylor Swift, que aspira a hacerse con seis galardones, entre ellos el de mejor álbum del año con su último disco 'Folklore' y mejor canción del año.

Dua Lipa y Roddy Ricch son otras de las principales candidatas, con seis nominaciones cada una. Otros artistas que también aspiran a múltiples premios son Billie Eilish, Post Malone y Black Pumas en una edición para la que eran elegibles todas las canciones y álbumes lanzados entre el 1 de septiembre de 2019 y el 31 de agosto de 2020.

Por su parte, Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion, además de estar nominadas en varias categorías, se enfrentarán en la candidatura al mejor artista revelación. Otros de los nominados más destacados son Justin Bieber y Fiona Apple, en las categorías de pop y rock, respectivamente.

Camilo, Kany García, Ricky Martin, Debi Nova y Bad Bunny son los aspirantes al mejor álbum pop latino; mientras que Bajofondo, Cami, Cultura Profética, Fito Páez y Lindo Pimienta optan al premio al mejor álbum latino rock o alternativo.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Grammy 2021, cuya ceremonia de entrega tendrá lugar el próximo 31 de enero en Los Ángeles y estará presentada por el cómico Trevor Noah:

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

· Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

· Black Pumas Deluxe Edition - Black Pumas

· Everyday Life - Coldplay

· Djesse Vol. 3 - Jacob Collier

· Women In Music Pt. III - Haim

· Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

· Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

· Folklore - Taylor Swift

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

· Black Parade - Beyoncé

· The Box - Roddy Ricch

· Cardigan - Taylor Swift

· Circles - Post Malone

· Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

· I Can't Breathe - H.E.R.

· If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

· Black Parade - Beyoncé

· Colors - Black Pumas

· Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

· Say So - Doja Cat

· Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

· Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

· Circles - Post Malone

· Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

· Ingrid Andress

· Phoebe Bridgers

· Chika

· Noah Cyrus

· D Smoke

· Doja Cat

· Kaytranada

· Megan Thee Stallion

MEJOR CANCIÓN POP SOLISTA

· Justin Bieber - Yummy

· Doja Cat - Say So

· Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

· Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

· Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

· Taylor Swift - Cardigan

MEJOR CANCIÓN POP DÚO/BANDA

· J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy - Un día One Day

· Justin Bieber feat. Quavo - Intentions

· BTS - Dynamite

· Lady Gaga feat. Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

· Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver - Exile

MEJOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA

· Kick I - Arca

· Planet's Mad - Baauer

· Energy - Disclosure

· Bubba - Kaytranada

· Good Faith - Madeon

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP

· Justin Bieber - Changes

· Lady Gaga - Chromatica

· Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

· Harry Styles - Fine Line

· Taylor Swift - Folklore

MEJOR ÁLBUM ROCK

· Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death

· Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

· Grace Porter - Daylight

· Sturgill Simpson - Sound & Fury

· Tame Impala - The New Abnormal

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

· Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

· Tame Impala - Lost In Yesterday

· Big Thief - Not

· Fiona Apple - Shameika

· Brittany Howard- Stay High

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN ROCK

· Fiona Apple - Shameika

· Big Thief - Not

· Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

· Haim - The Steps

· Stay High - Brittany Howard

· Grace Porter - Daylight

MEJOR ÁLBUM R&B

· Happy 2 Be Here - Ant Clemons

· Take Time - Giveon

· To Feel Love/d - Luke James

· Bigger Love - John Legend

· All Rise - Gregory Porter

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN R&B

· Lightning & Thunder - Jhene Aiko feat. John Legend

· Black Parade - Beyoncé

· All I Need - Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

· Goat Head - Brittany Howard

· See Me - Emily King

MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B

· Better Than I Imagine - Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

· Black Parade - Beyonceì

· Collide - Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

· Do It - Chloe X Halle

· Slow Down - Skip Marley & H.E.R.

MEJOR ÁLBUM R&B PROGRESIVO

· Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

· Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle

· Free Nationals - Free Nationals

· F*** Yo Feelings - Robert Glasper

· It Is What It Is - Thundercat

MEJOR CANCIÓN RAP

·The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby

· The Box - Roddy Ricch

· Laugh Now, Cry Later - Drake Featuring Lil Durk

· Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

· Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonceì

MEJOR ÁLBUM RAP

· Black Habits - D Smoke

· Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

· A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica

· King's Disease - Nas

· The Allegory - Royce Da 5'9

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN RAP

· Deep Reverence - Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

· Bop - DaBaby

· What's Poppin - Jack Harlow

· The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby

· Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

· Dior - Pop Smoke

MEJOR ÁLBUM JAZZ VOCAL

· Ona - Thana Alexa

· Secrets Are The Best Stories - Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

· Modern Ancestors - Carmen Lundy

· Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper - Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

· What's The Hurry - Kenny Washington

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

· Lady Like - Ingrid Andress

· Your Life Is A Record - Brandy Clark

· Wildcard - Miranda Lambert

· Nightfall - Little Big Town

· Never Will - Ashley McBryde

MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY

· Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

· The Bones - Maren Morris

· Crowded Table - The Highwomen

· More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress

· Some People Do - Old Dominion

MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL LATINO

· José Alberto - Mi Tumbao

· Edwin Bonilla - Infinito

· Jorge Celedón - Sigo cantando al amor

· Grupo Niche - 40

· Victor Manuelle - Memorias de Navidad

MEJOR VÍDEO MUSICAL

· Beyoncé - Brown Skin Girl

· Future feat. Drake - Life is Good

· Anderson .Paak - Lockdown

· Harry Styles - Adore You

· Woodkid - Golitah

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO O URBANO

· Bad Buny - YHLQMDLG

· Camilo - Por Primera Vez

· Kany Garcia - Mesa Para Dos

· Ricky Martin - Pausa

· Debi Nova - 3:33

MEJOR ÁLBUM ROCK LATINO O ALTERNATIVO

· BajoFondo - Aura

· Cami - Monstruo

· Cultura Profética - Sobrevolando

· Fito Páez - La Conquista del Espacio

· Lido Pimienta - Miss Colombia

MEJOR ÁLBUM MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

· Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters

· Beck - Hyperspace

· Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

· Brittany Howard - Jaime

· Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

MEJOR PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO

· Jack Atonoff

· Dan Auerbach

· Dave Cobb

· Flying Lotus

· Andrew Watt

MEJOR MÚSICA PARA CINE

· Beastie Boys Story - Beastie Boys

· Black Is King - Beyoncé

· We Are Freestyle Love Supreme - Freestyle Love Supreme

· Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice - Linda Ronstadt

· That Little Ol' Band From Texas - ZZ Top

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

· Ad Astra

· Becoming

· Joker

· 1917

· Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

MEJOR INGENIERÍA DE ÁLBUM NO CLÁSICO

· Black Hole Rainbow

· Expectations

· Hyperspace

· Jaime

· 25 Trips