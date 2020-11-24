Beyoncé encabeza las nominaciones a los Grammy 2021: Lista completa de candidatos

MADRID, 24 Nov. (CulturaOcio) -
Beyoncé, con nueve candidaturas, encabeza las nominaciones a la 63ª edición de los Premios Grammy. Tras la artista, que ya acumula en su carrera un total de 24 Grammy y que este año opta entre otros premios al de mejor canción y grabación del año, aparece otra diva de la música, Taylor Swift, que aspira a hacerse con seis galardones, entre ellos el de mejor álbum del año con su último disco 'Folklore' y mejor canción del año.
Dua Lipa y Roddy Ricch son otras de las principales candidatas, con seis nominaciones cada una. Otros artistas que también aspiran a múltiples premios son Billie Eilish, Post Malone y Black Pumas en una edición para la que eran elegibles todas las canciones y álbumes lanzados entre el 1 de septiembre de 2019 y el 31 de agosto de 2020.
Por su parte, Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion, además de estar nominadas en varias categorías, se enfrentarán en la candidatura al mejor artista revelación. Otros de los nominados más destacados son Justin Bieber y Fiona Apple, en las categorías de pop y rock, respectivamente.
Camilo, Kany García, Ricky Martin, Debi Nova y Bad Bunny son los aspirantes al mejor álbum pop latino; mientras que Bajofondo, Cami, Cultura Profética, Fito Páez y Lindo Pimienta optan al premio al mejor álbum latino rock o alternativo.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Grammy 2021, cuya ceremonia de entrega tendrá lugar el próximo 31 de enero en Los Ángeles y estará presentada por el cómico Trevor Noah:
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
· Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
· Black Pumas Deluxe Edition - Black Pumas
· Everyday Life - Coldplay
· Djesse Vol. 3 - Jacob Collier
· Women In Music Pt. III - Haim
· Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa
· Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone
· Folklore - Taylor Swift
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
· Black Parade - Beyoncé
· The Box - Roddy Ricch
· Cardigan - Taylor Swift
· Circles - Post Malone
· Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
· I Can't Breathe - H.E.R.
· If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
· Black Parade - Beyoncé
· Colors - Black Pumas
· Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
· Say So - Doja Cat
· Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish
· Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
· Circles - Post Malone
· Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN
· Ingrid Andress
· Phoebe Bridgers
· Chika
· Noah Cyrus
· D Smoke
· Doja Cat
· Kaytranada
· Megan Thee Stallion
MEJOR CANCIÓN POP SOLISTA
· Justin Bieber - Yummy
· Doja Cat - Say So
· Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted
· Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
· Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
· Taylor Swift - Cardigan
MEJOR CANCIÓN POP DÚO/BANDA
· J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy - Un día One Day
· Justin Bieber feat. Quavo - Intentions
· BTS - Dynamite
· Lady Gaga feat. Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
· Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver - Exile
MEJOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA
· Kick I - Arca
· Planet's Mad - Baauer
· Energy - Disclosure
· Bubba - Kaytranada
· Good Faith - Madeon
MEJOR ÁLBUM POP
· Justin Bieber - Changes
· Lady Gaga - Chromatica
· Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
· Harry Styles - Fine Line
· Taylor Swift - Folklore
MEJOR ÁLBUM ROCK
· Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death
· Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
· Grace Porter - Daylight
· Sturgill Simpson - Sound & Fury
· Tame Impala - The New Abnormal
MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK
· Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto
· Tame Impala - Lost In Yesterday
· Big Thief - Not
· Fiona Apple - Shameika
· Brittany Howard- Stay High
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN ROCK
· Fiona Apple - Shameika
· Big Thief - Not
· Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto
· Haim - The Steps
· Stay High - Brittany Howard
· Grace Porter - Daylight
MEJOR ÁLBUM R&B
· Happy 2 Be Here - Ant Clemons
· Take Time - Giveon
· To Feel Love/d - Luke James
· Bigger Love - John Legend
· All Rise - Gregory Porter
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN R&B
· Lightning & Thunder - Jhene Aiko feat. John Legend
· Black Parade - Beyoncé
· All I Need - Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
· Goat Head - Brittany Howard
· See Me - Emily King
MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B
· Better Than I Imagine - Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello
· Black Parade - Beyonceì
· Collide - Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG
· Do It - Chloe X Halle
· Slow Down - Skip Marley & H.E.R.
MEJOR ÁLBUM R&B PROGRESIVO
· Chilombo - Jhené Aiko
· Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
· Free Nationals - Free Nationals
· F*** Yo Feelings - Robert Glasper
· It Is What It Is - Thundercat
MEJOR CANCIÓN RAP
·The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby
· The Box - Roddy Ricch
· Laugh Now, Cry Later - Drake Featuring Lil Durk
· Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
· Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonceì
MEJOR ÁLBUM RAP
· Black Habits - D Smoke
· Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
· A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica
· King's Disease - Nas
· The Allegory - Royce Da 5'9
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN RAP
· Deep Reverence - Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
· Bop - DaBaby
· What's Poppin - Jack Harlow
· The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby
· Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
· Dior - Pop Smoke
MEJOR ÁLBUM JAZZ VOCAL
· Ona - Thana Alexa
· Secrets Are The Best Stories - Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
· Modern Ancestors - Carmen Lundy
· Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper - Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
· What's The Hurry - Kenny Washington
MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY
· Lady Like - Ingrid Andress
· Your Life Is A Record - Brandy Clark
· Wildcard - Miranda Lambert
· Nightfall - Little Big Town
· Never Will - Ashley McBryde
MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY
· Bluebird - Miranda Lambert
· The Bones - Maren Morris
· Crowded Table - The Highwomen
· More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress
· Some People Do - Old Dominion
MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL LATINO
· José Alberto - Mi Tumbao
· Edwin Bonilla - Infinito
· Jorge Celedón - Sigo cantando al amor
· Grupo Niche - 40
· Victor Manuelle - Memorias de Navidad
MEJOR VÍDEO MUSICAL
· Beyoncé - Brown Skin Girl
· Future feat. Drake - Life is Good
· Anderson .Paak - Lockdown
· Harry Styles - Adore You
· Woodkid - Golitah
MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO O URBANO
· Bad Buny - YHLQMDLG
· Camilo - Por Primera Vez
· Kany Garcia - Mesa Para Dos
· Ricky Martin - Pausa
· Debi Nova - 3:33
MEJOR ÁLBUM ROCK LATINO O ALTERNATIVO
· BajoFondo - Aura
· Cami - Monstruo
· Cultura Profética - Sobrevolando
· Fito Páez - La Conquista del Espacio
· Lido Pimienta - Miss Colombia
MEJOR ÁLBUM MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
· Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters
· Beck - Hyperspace
· Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
· Brittany Howard - Jaime
· Tame Impala - The Slow Rush
MEJOR PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO
· Jack Atonoff
· Dan Auerbach
· Dave Cobb
· Flying Lotus
· Andrew Watt
MEJOR MÚSICA PARA CINE
· Beastie Boys Story - Beastie Boys
· Black Is King - Beyoncé
· We Are Freestyle Love Supreme - Freestyle Love Supreme
· Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice - Linda Ronstadt
· That Little Ol' Band From Texas - ZZ Top
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
· Ad Astra
· Becoming
· Joker
· 1917
· Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
MEJOR INGENIERÍA DE ÁLBUM NO CLÁSICO
· Black Hole Rainbow
· Expectations
· Hyperspace
· Jaime
· 25 Trips