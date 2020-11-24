 
Beyoncé encabeza las nominaciones a los Grammy 2021: Lista completa de candidatos

   MADRID, 24 Nov. (CulturaOcio) -

Beyoncé, con nueve candidaturas, encabeza las nominaciones a la 63ª edición de los Premios Grammy. Tras la artista, que ya acumula en su carrera un total de 24 Grammy y que este año opta entre otros premios al de mejor canción y grabación del año, aparece otra diva de la música, Taylor Swift, que aspira a hacerse con seis galardones, entre ellos el de mejor álbum del año con su último disco 'Folklore' y mejor canción del año.

   Dua Lipa y Roddy Ricch son otras de las principales candidatas, con seis nominaciones cada una. Otros artistas que también aspiran a múltiples premios son Billie Eilish, Post Malone y Black Pumas en una edición para la que eran elegibles todas las canciones y álbumes lanzados entre el 1 de septiembre de 2019 y el 31 de agosto de 2020.

   Por su parte, Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion, además de estar nominadas en varias categorías, se enfrentarán en la candidatura al mejor artista revelación. Otros de los nominados más destacados son Justin Bieber y Fiona Apple, en las categorías de pop y rock, respectivamente.

   Camilo, Kany García, Ricky Martin, Debi Nova y Bad Bunny son los aspirantes al mejor álbum pop latino; mientras que Bajofondo, Cami, Cultura Profética, Fito Páez y Lindo Pimienta optan al premio al mejor álbum latino rock o alternativo.

   Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Grammy 2021, cuya ceremonia de entrega tendrá lugar el próximo 31 de enero en Los Ángeles y estará presentada por el cómico Trevor Noah:   

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

   · Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

   · Black Pumas Deluxe Edition - Black Pumas

   · Everyday Life - Coldplay

   · Djesse Vol. 3 - Jacob Collier

   · Women In Music Pt. III - Haim

   · Future Nostalgia - Dua Lipa

   · Hollywood's Bleeding - Post Malone

   · Folklore - Taylor Swift

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

   · Black Parade - Beyoncé

   · The Box - Roddy Ricch

   · Cardigan - Taylor Swift

   · Circles - Post Malone

   · Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

   · I Can't Breathe - H.E.R.

   · If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

   · Black Parade - Beyoncé

   · Colors - Black Pumas

   · Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

   · Say So - Doja Cat

   · Everything I Wanted - Billie Eilish

   · Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

   · Circles - Post Malone

   · Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

MEJOR ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

   · Ingrid Andress

   · Phoebe Bridgers

   · Chika

   · Noah Cyrus

   · D Smoke

   · Doja Cat

   · Kaytranada

   · Megan Thee Stallion

MEJOR CANCIÓN POP SOLISTA

   · Justin Bieber - Yummy

   · Doja Cat - Say So

   · Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

   · Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

   · Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

   · Taylor Swift - Cardigan

MEJOR CANCIÓN POP DÚO/BANDA

   · J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy - Un día One Day

   · Justin Bieber feat. Quavo - Intentions

   · BTS - Dynamite

   · Lady Gaga feat. Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

   · Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver - Exile

MEJOR ÁLBUM DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA

   · Kick I - Arca

   · Planet's Mad - Baauer

   · Energy - Disclosure

   · Bubba - Kaytranada

   · Good Faith - Madeon

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP

   · Justin Bieber - Changes

   · Lady Gaga - Chromatica

   · Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

   · Harry Styles - Fine Line

   · Taylor Swift - Folklore

MEJOR ÁLBUM ROCK

   · Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death

   · Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

   · Grace Porter - Daylight

   · Sturgill Simpson - Sound & Fury

   · Tame Impala - The New Abnormal

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

   · Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

   · Tame Impala - Lost In Yesterday

   · Big Thief - Not

   · Fiona Apple - Shameika

   · Brittany Howard- Stay High

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN ROCK

   · Fiona Apple - Shameika

   · Big Thief - Not

   · Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

   · Haim - The Steps

   · Stay High - Brittany Howard

   · Grace Porter - Daylight

   MEJOR ÁLBUM R&B

   · Happy 2 Be Here - Ant Clemons

   · Take Time - Giveon

   · To Feel Love/d - Luke James

   · Bigger Love - John Legend

   · All Rise - Gregory Porter

   MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN R&B

   · Lightning & Thunder - Jhene Aiko feat. John Legend

   · Black Parade - Beyoncé

   · All I Need - Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

   · Goat Head - Brittany Howard

   · See Me - Emily King

   MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B

   · Better Than I Imagine - Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

   · Black Parade - Beyonceì

   · Collide - Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

   · Do It - Chloe X Halle

   · Slow Down - Skip Marley & H.E.R.

   MEJOR ÁLBUM R&B PROGRESIVO

   · Chilombo - Jhené Aiko

   · Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle

   · Free Nationals - Free Nationals

   · F*** Yo Feelings - Robert Glasper

   · It Is What It Is - Thundercat

MEJOR CANCIÓN RAP

   ·The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby

   · The Box - Roddy Ricch

   · Laugh Now, Cry Later - Drake Featuring Lil Durk

   · Rockstar - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

   · Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonceì

MEJOR ÁLBUM RAP

   · Black Habits - D Smoke

   · Alfredo - Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

   · A Written Testimony - Jay Electronica

   · King's Disease - Nas

   · The Allegory - Royce Da 5'9

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN RAP

   · Deep Reverence - Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

   · Bop - DaBaby

   · What's Poppin - Jack Harlow

   · The Bigger Picture - Lil Baby

   · Savage - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

   · Dior - Pop Smoke

MEJOR ÁLBUM JAZZ VOCAL

   · Ona - Thana Alexa

   · Secrets Are The Best Stories - Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

   · Modern Ancestors - Carmen Lundy

   · Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper - Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

   · What's The Hurry - Kenny Washington

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

   · Lady Like - Ingrid Andress

   · Your Life Is A Record - Brandy Clark

   · Wildcard - Miranda Lambert

   · Nightfall - Little Big Town

   · Never Will - Ashley McBryde

MEJOR CANCIÓN COUNTRY

   · Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

   · The Bones - Maren Morris

   · Crowded Table - The Highwomen

   · More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress

   · Some People Do - Old Dominion

MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL LATINO

   · José Alberto - Mi Tumbao

   · Edwin Bonilla - Infinito

   · Jorge Celedón - Sigo cantando al amor

   · Grupo Niche - 40

   · Victor Manuelle - Memorias de Navidad

MEJOR VÍDEO MUSICAL

   · Beyoncé - Brown Skin Girl

   · Future feat. Drake - Life is Good

   · Anderson .Paak - Lockdown

   · Harry Styles - Adore You

   · Woodkid - Golitah

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO O URBANO

   · Bad Buny - YHLQMDLG

   · Camilo - Por Primera Vez

   · Kany Garcia - Mesa Para Dos

   · Ricky Martin - Pausa

   · Debi Nova - 3:33

MEJOR ÁLBUM ROCK LATINO O ALTERNATIVO

   · BajoFondo - Aura

   · Cami - Monstruo

   · Cultura Profética - Sobrevolando

   · Fito Páez - La Conquista del Espacio

   · Lido Pimienta - Miss Colombia

MEJOR ÁLBUM MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

   · Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters

   · Beck - Hyperspace

   · Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

   · Brittany Howard - Jaime

   · Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

MEJOR PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO

   · Jack Atonoff

   · Dan Auerbach

   · Dave Cobb

   · Flying Lotus

   · Andrew Watt

MEJOR MÚSICA PARA CINE

   · Beastie Boys Story - Beastie Boys

   · Black Is King - Beyoncé

   · We Are Freestyle Love Supreme - Freestyle Love Supreme

   · Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice - Linda Ronstadt

   · That Little Ol' Band From Texas - ZZ Top

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

   · Ad Astra

   · Becoming

   · Joker

· 1917

   · Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

MEJOR INGENIERÍA DE ÁLBUM NO CLÁSICO

   · Black Hole Rainbow

   · Expectations

   · Hyperspace

   · Jaime

   · 25 Trips

