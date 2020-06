El Liceu de Barcelona reabre para un público de 2.292 plantas

The Liceu opera house in Barcelona has the right idea: fill its 2,292 seats with plants. ?? @Liceu_cat pic.twitter.com/ahe10qgzQ2 — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) June 23, 2020

Watch the broadcast of UliCe String Quartet performing Puccini’s “Crisantemi” for an audience consisting of 2,292 plants. An artistic initiative of the Liceu and the artist Eugenio Ampudia, who will create a video art piece the next few days. ?? https://t.co/yN5pZDSmQR pic.twitter.com/gKVI0QBj7y — Gran Teatre Liceu (@Liceu_cat) June 23, 2020

????????The audience is rooted to the spot! Love these images from the Opera in Barcelona of nearly 2,300 plants occupying the seats. The Opera branching out to a new audience! @Liceu_cat #opera #barcelona #F24 pic.twitter.com/jQVrJG33Wb — Stuart Norval (@StuartNorval) June 23, 2020